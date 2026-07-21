Saudi Arabia's national carrier brings the tournament beyond the arena with the world's first esports-themed commercial aircraft, in-flight esports entertainment and fan experiences connecting Riyadh and Paris.

The national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expands its partnership with the EWC as it supports the tournament's first international edition in Paris

Saudia will operate a EWC-branded aircraft on the Riyadh–Paris route, offering travel for players, fans, creators and event staff.

Saudia will launch a Fortnite community event featuring a branded airport and aircraft map, with winners receiving tickets to attend EWC 2026 in Paris.

[Media Kit]

JEDDAH and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and PARIS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) and Saudia, the national air carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced an expanded partnership naming the airline the Official Airline of the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC).

Saudia Joins Esports World Cup 2026 as Official Airline, Unveils Branded EWC Aircraft

Through this collaboration, Saudia will support the EWC's first international edition in Paris, France, through a series of initiatives highlighted by the unveiling of the world's first commercial aircraft dedicated to an esports event. Revealed during an official ceremony at Saudia Technic in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attended by government representatives, partners, media and creators, the specially branded aircraft will operate daily flights between Riyadh and Paris throughout the tournament and across Saudia's international netork for the next two years, serving as a long-term flying symbol of the partnership between Saudia and the Esports World Cup.

As the Official Airline of EWC, Saudia is supporting the tournament through dedicated travel initiatives connecting players, fans, creators, Clubs and event staff between Riyadh and Paris. Guests can enjoy EWC content, including the documentary Esports World Cup: Level Up, through BEYOND, Saudia's inflight entertainment system, while selected live tournament broadcasts will be available in Saudia lounges throughout the event.

Saudia has already flown thousands of staff, selected Superfans, content creators and players to Paris for the event, with many more expected to travel over the coming weeks. Through the EWC Superfan program, the airline is enabling selected fans to experience the tournament in person while bringing MENA-based content creators to produce on-site coverage for audiences across the region.

The exclusive partnership extends beyond travel with Saudia's community Fortnite tournament, building on the success of the 2025 edition, which engaged hundreds of thousands of fans on a custom map. The 2026 tournament introduces a new map featuring a branded airport and Saudia aircraft inspired by the real-life EWC livery. Winners will receive tickets to EWC 2026 Paris, giving them the opportunity to experience the tournament and join the global esports community in person.

"The Esports World Cup has always been about bringing people together through a shared passion for gaming", said Francois Desir, Director Sponsorship and Advertising, the Esports Foundation. "Our expanded partnership with Saudia allows us to extend that experience beyond the competition, connecting communities from Saudi Arabia to Paris and celebrating esports throughout the journey. From the world's first commercial aircraft dedicated to an esports event to onboard programming and fan experiences, our partnership reflects the global reach and cultural impact esports has today."

Mr. Ibrahim Binaquil, Marketing Head at Saudia Group, said: "The Esports World Cup reflects Saudi Arabia's growing role in bringing people together through world-class experiences that resonate with audiences around the globe. As the Kingdom's national flag carrier, our role extends beyond travel to connecting people with experiences that create lasting memories and strengthen cultural exchange. This partnership allows us to engage a new generation while showcasing the energy, creativity and ambition that define Saudi Arabia today."

The renewed partnership follows the success of last year's Esports World Cup, which welcomed more than 3 million visitors to Riyadh. The collaboration builds on the relationship established in 2025, when Saudia and EWC signed their partnership agreement through an interactive digital platform that reflected the technology-led spirit of both organizations.

The Esports World Cup 2026 will be hosted in Paris, France, through August 23, welcoming more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries to compete across 24 games and 25 tournaments for a share of a record-breaking $75 million+ prize pool.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Paris, France, in the summer of 2026, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, it is one of the Middle East's largest airlines and operates one of the youngest fleets with 153 aircraft. The airline serves around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in the Kingdom. Saudia is a member of IATA, AACO, and SkyTeam.

Saudia is a recipient of multiple global honors. In 2025, Skytrax named Saudia "Best Airline Staff Service" in the Middle East, with the airline also ranked 17th worldwide. Saudia was recognized at the APEX World Class Awards, receiving the "World Class Airline 2026" title for the fifth consecutive year and "Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience" for the second consecutive year. Saudia has also consistently ranked among the top airlines globally for on-time performance by Cirium.

For more information, please visit www.saudia.com