Savory and Partners: Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Nations Agree to $200,000 Threshold, effective June 30th, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic decision, the Prime Ministers of Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Kitts & Nevis have agreed to raise the minimum investment threshold of their respective citizenship by investment programs to $200,000, effective June 30th, 2024.

The governments of these 4 nations have signed an MoU to also closely integrate and harmonize aspects of their programs.

Saint Lucia was the only Caribbean CBI nation that did not sign this MoU.

Experts in the Citizenship by Investment industry say the terms in the agreement also aim to end past "underselling" issues and bring more integrity to the programs.

"As discussed in previous press releases and interviews over the past three years, we've been anticipating a price increase. This MoU formalises these expectations as well as setting a unified standard and prohibits underselling practices. This will ultimately benefit the entire industry by ensuring transparency and program integrity for all involved." said Jeremy Savory, founder and CEO, Savory and Partners.

A spokesperson at the company says they strongly advise potential investors to secure pre-increase pricing on these citizenship programs.

"Our team maintains open communication with Caribbean governments, and we ensure to provide timely updates as they become available," she said.

Savory & Partners is an accredited agent for multiple governments where citizenship by investment is offered. The company has coverage in over 20 jurisdictions, including Europe and was the first firm to obtain all five authorised agent licenses for the governments of the Caribbean Islands. It has processed second passports for over 4,000 citizens with a 100 per cent success rate.

With a presence in 3 continents and 7 countries and more than 60 experts worldwide, the company's multinational staff comprises advisors who guide clients in English, Arabic, Farsi, French, Spanish and Hindi.

To know more about Savory & Partners, visit www.savoryandpartners.com or email [email protected] .

You can also call +971 04 430 1717 or send a WhatsApp message to +971 54 440 2955.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738007/Savory_and_Partners_Logo.jpg