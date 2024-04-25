SecPod Announces Partnership with Logix to Distribute SanerNow in Egypt and Saudi Arabia Region

Frost and Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company Award winner in the Global Vulnerability Management category to provide game-changing cybersecurity solutions to LogixMea to distribute in Saudi Arabia and Egypt region

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a vulnerability and patch management leader, has announced a partnership with Logix, a trusted value-added distributor and advisor. This collaboration aims to promote and distribute SecPod's flagship product, SanerNow, a Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management suite in the Middle East region.

SecPod SanerNow, a Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management platform, offers a powerful suite of tools to enhance the security and IT risk posture of organizations. It covers all the aspects of cyberattack prevention, from vulnerability detection to remediation of vulnerabilities. SecPod's latest innovation, Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management (CVEM) brings a new dimension to the cybersecurity of 'Every attacker leverage weakness.' This actively seeks out the weaknesses, gaining a deeper understanding of the customer environment and risk posture, and acts as a key differentiator when understanding the likelihood of a discovered weakness resulting in an attack.

Under this partnership, Logix will leverage its deep knowledge of the market to promote and distribute SecPod SanerNow solutions across the region.

Quote from Rob Kelsall, VP of Sales, SecPod:

"As a global software vendor, with enterprise customers worldwide across all sectors, we understand the importance of navigating regional needs from our customer base and having strong local Prescence in our focus regions. As such, we seek to work alongside partners to ensure success for our customers, and with Logix extensive background and deep understanding of the Middle East region, I am confident that this appointment will result in customer success and increased revenues."

Quote from Amir Ali, CEO at Logix about the partnership: "Partnering with SecPod is a game-changer for our technology offerings, which has been missing for sometime. SecPod will help us with an unrivaled one platform approach for Vulnerability, Patch, Asset, Risk and Compliance Management. Apart from their innovative technology, customers will no longer be required to seek different vendors to complete their CVEM framework. SecPod's innovative solutions perfectly align with our customer's vision, elevating their experience and taking our services to new heights. Exciting times ahead!"

About SecPod:

SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity product and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in the year 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line vulnerability and patch management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like. For more information, visit https://www.secpod.com/.

About Logix:

Logix brings the logical factor into the IT industry. Representing the best market-leading technologies, Logix helps entities reduce security risks, fulfill compliance requirements, increase process efficiency, and help them prepare for the digital world. Logix aims to be a trusted value-added distributor and advisor in the IT world. For more information, visit https://logixmea.com/.

