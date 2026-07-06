Segway Powersports Opens First GCC Flagship Store in Riyadh with Launch of the Super Villain SX20T

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports opened its first flagship store in the GCC region in Riyadh on July 2 and launched the Super Villain SX20T, the brand's flagship sport side-by-side. The opening marks a key step in Segway Powersports' Gulf expansion and completes its product lineup in Saudi Arabia.

Located at 177, Industrial North, Riyadh, the new flagship store serves as Segway Powersports' anchor retail and experience hub in the Gulf. It provides customers with direct access to product displays, consultation, test-drive booking, launch offers, and after-sales support.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most important off-road markets in the Middle East, with a strong desert driving culture and growing demand for high-performance sport and recreation vehicles. As home to the Dakar Rally, the Kingdom also plays an important role in the global off-road community.

The Super Villain SX20T is Segway Powersports' most powerful sport side-by-side, engineered for demanding off-road terrain. It is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 235 horsepower and 380 N•m of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, K-Man 3.0 adjustable dampers, a front locking differential, and three drive modes (Normal, Race, and Climb). It reaches 100 km/h in under six seconds and tops out at 150 km/h. Earlier this year, it earned a third-place podium at the Mint 400 in Las Vegas.

At the Riyadh flagship store, customers can now explore the full range, including: the Snarler ATV series (AT5, AT6, and AT10); the Fugleman UTV series (UT6 and UT10 Crew); and the Villain sport side-by-side SX10, now topped by the SX20T.

"Saudi Arabia is one of the most important off-road markets in the Gulf, and the Riyadh flagship gives us a permanent base in the region to connect with customers more closely," said Ethan Zhang, Sales & Marketing President of Segway Powersports. "With the launch of the Super Villain SX20T, we are completing our local lineup and bringing a stronger off-road experience to riders in KSA."

Segway Powersports has established a presence in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, with the Riyadh flagship serving as the brand's anchor retail location in the region. The company plans to continue building its dealer and retail network across the Gulf as it grows its footprint in the region.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com.