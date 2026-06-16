SHEIN Xcelerator Debuts in the Middle East, Empowering Homegrown Brands to Scale Worldwide

The Middle East continues to strengthen its position as a rising fashion and retail hub, with the apparel and footwear markets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE projected to reach US$23 billion and US$19 billion, respectively, by 2026.[1] A young, trend‑driven population, high digital adoption, and a thriving creator economy have created fertile ground for local labels to scale rapidly. As regional fashion brands increasingly look outward, demand is rising for platforms that can amplify their creative identity and connect them with audiences across continents. SHEIN Xcelerator launches in the region at this pivotal moment for brands ready to take regional success to global customers.

SHEIN Xcelerator equips Middle Eastern fashion businesses with tailored direct‑to‑consumer solutions as-a-service, spanning product fulfilment, on‑demand production services, and access to SHEIN's global sales platform. The program supports each brand's efforts to strengthen its business strategy and expand market reach, enabling founders to focus on bringing their creativity to the world. Participating brands retain full control over their creative direction, operational decisions and strategic priorities, while leveraging specialized services that help independent labels navigate industry challenges and position themselves for sustainable growth.

Dubai-based SUMWON Studios, the next-generation fashion group behind MISSGUIDED and SUMWON, was among the first regional partners to join the initiative. The group surpassed US$350 million in annual revenue in 2025 and is scaling rapidly toward US$1 billion. Looking ahead, SUMWON Studios plans to continue investing in technology, talent and brand development through 2026, underscoring the platform's role in supporting regional brands as they expand their global footprint.

Nitin Passi, CEO of SUMWON Studios and founder of MISSGUIDED, said, "We've built a digital‑first team using an insight‑driven approach to better meet customer needs. Our partnership with SHEIN allows us to scale efficiently while solving one of fashion's core challenges: aligning supply with real-time demand."

Andrew Liu, Head of Business Development, said, "The Middle East represents a critical step in the expansion of SHEIN Xcelerator. We are committed to supporting distinctive brands, by combining their creative strengths with our supply chain, logistics and distribution capabilities."

Since its global debut in August 2023, SHEIN Xcelerator has expanded into a growing number of markets, onboarding 20 brands from around the world and generating more than US$580 million in cumulative revenue by the end of 2025, with participating brands achieving an average first‑year sales growth of 190%. Extending the program to the Middle East now brings this momentum to one of the world's most energetic fashion regions, inspiring local creators to scale their collections, reach new audiences and contribute to the region's growing global influence.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more, visit www.sheingroup.com.