Shepherd Safety Systems Announces International Expansion with New Abu Dhabi Branch

MIDLAND, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Safety Systems, a leading provider of advanced gas detection and industrial safety technologies, today announced its expansion into international markets through the opening of a new branch office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it brings more than 15 years of operational experience and proven safety technologies from North America's energy sector to the rapidly growing Middle East market.

As part of its international growth strategy, Shepherd Safety Systems has begun supporting operations alongside a large US operator in the UAE, delivering advanced gas detection technologies designed to improve operational safety, environmental monitoring, and real-time hazard mitigation across complex energy operations. Shepherd's extensive multi-market experience across North America has positioned the company to support a broad range of industrial applications, from drilling and completions to production facilities, LNG infrastructure, marine operations, and critical industrial assets.

"We are proud to bring the proven gas detection technologies and operational experience we developed in the Permian Basin to the UAE market. Working alongside with IOC's in the Middle East has allowed us to further enhance operational safety and efficiency while demonstrating the value of innovative, field-tested technologies on a global scale."

Shepherd Safety Systems' technology portfolio includes next-generation fixed and portable gas detection systems, remote monitoring capabilities, and integrated safety solutions engineered for demanding upstream and industrial environments. By leveraging years of field experience in the North American shale plays, the company aims to provide enhanced safety performance, operational reliability, and intelligent monitoring solutions to operators throughout the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

The opening of the Abu Dhabi branch allows Shepherd Safety Systems to locally support clients throughout the UAE while centralizing the company's growth strategy across the GCC and APAC regions. Establishing a permanent regional presence strengthens Shepherd's ability to provide responsive technical support, operational expertise, and scalable safety solutions to international energy operators in increasingly complex operating environments.

The expansion also reflects the growing global demand for intelligent gas detection systems capable of delivering faster response times, improved data visibility, predictive safety insights, and greater operational confidence across critical infrastructure environments. As operators continue to prioritize safety, compliance, and operational continuity, Shepherd Safety Systems is uniquely positioned to support a wide range of sectors including upstream and downstream oil and gas, LNG production and processing facilities, marine and vessel operations, industrial manufacturing, and large-scale energy infrastructure projects.

About Shepherd Safety Systems

Founded in Midland, Texas, Shepherd Safety Systems specializes in fixed and personal industrial gas detection, AI-ready system integrations, and operational support services for the oil and gas and industrial sectors. The company continues to expand its presence across domestic and international markets through technology-driven safety solutions, strategic industry partnerships, and a commitment to operational excellence.