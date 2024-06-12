Shofha Announces Strategic Partnership with Weyyak to Expand Content Offerings

Top entertainment players forge alliance to enrich Indian, Arabic, and Turkish content selections

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shofha, one of the region's homegrown streaming platforms, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Weyyak, a prominent entertainment provider. This collaboration aims to elevate Shofha's content offerings, particularly in the highly sought-after Indian, Arabic, and Turkish content realms. This strategic move will not only bolster the existing content offerings but also reinforce Shofha's position as a leading provider in the industry.

"Antim: The Final Truth (2021) - now on Shofha"



Shofha is poised to substantially enrich its content library by procuring an estimated total of approximately 11,000+ hours' worth of captivating and diverse content, with a particular emphasis on Indian, Arabic, and Turkish movies and series. Among the standout titles that will now be available on Shofha's platform include the global Bollywood sensations 'RRR' (2022), 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway' (2023), and 'Bob Biswas' (2021). This fresh content, alongside a variety of other exciting options, is available starting the first of May on the platform. By joining forces with Weyyak, Shofha gains access to an extensive library of captivating Indian, Arabic, and Turkish content, immensely popular among the Middle Eastern audiences that the platform caters to.

This partnership will enable Shofha to provide its subscribers with a diverse and engaging selection of shows, movies, and series from these vibrant cultures, further enriching their streaming experience. The continuous expansion of Shofha's content library serves as a catalyst for the platform's unprecedented growth and its ability to penetrate previously unexplored markets.

"This partnership heralds a new era of content excellence for Shofha," remarked Medhat Karam, Shofha's Chief Executive Officer. "With Weyyak's exceptional content portfolio, we are aiming to redefine the streaming experience for our subscribers, offering unparalleled variety and quality."

Weyyak's Chief Business Officer, Nadine Samra, also expressed "We are excited to join forces with Shofha in this strategic partnership, which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering premium entertainment experiences to audiences across the MENA region. This collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, and we look forward to elevating the streaming experience for subscribers of both platforms."

By broadening its content repertoire, Shofha can effectively extend its reach into previously untapped audiences and regions, connecting with a more extensive user base and catering to their unique entertainment needs and interests. The alliance underscores Shofha's commitment to innovation and user-centricity, priming the platform for a heightened user experience. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements on Shofha's social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

About Shofha:

Shofha is a leading subscription-based streaming service, operating across the MENA region since June 2016. With a focus on relatable and diverse content, Shofha offers a comprehensive library of 5,000+ hours of entertainment. Our local teams curate content from renowned providers, ensuring a wide range of genres and dialects, including Egyptian, Khaleeji and North African. We pride ourselves on offering cost-effective packages, convenient payment methods such as Direct Carrier Billing, and a user-friendly interface.

