SIBIONICS Secures MoHAP Product Marketing Authorization Approval for Its GS1 CGM in UAE

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, a leading innovator in continuous glucose monitoring technology, announced today that it has received Product Marketing Authorization Approval from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) for its GS1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in the UAE. This allows SIBIONICS to officially introduce its GS1 CGM System to the UAE market, marking a significant milestone in SIBIONICS' global expansion strategy.

The MoHAP approval underscores SIBIONICS' commitment to delivering cutting-edge CGM technologies that meet rigorous safety and efficacy standards. This fingerstick-free, factory-calibrated, and scanning-free CGM system, renowned for its low MARD value of 8.83% and user-friendly design, offers diabetes patients and healthcare professionals an advanced solution for continuous glucose monitoring. The GS1 provides real-time glucose data for 14 days, customizable glucose alarm, seamless data-sharing, and exportable in-app AGP report. These crucial features can help optimize treatment plans and significantly enhance patient outcomes.

In conjunction with this approval, SIBIONICS also announced a strategic partnership with Pharmaworld Store as their exclusive distributor for the GS1 CGM System in the UAE. This collaboration will leverage Pharmaworld Store's extensive distribution network and market expertise to ensure that the GS1 CGM System reaches healthcare providers and patients across the region effectively.

"This approval from MoHAP is a testament to the quality and reliability of our GS1 CGM," said Patrick Nowlin, Chief Global Strategy Officer of SIBIONICS. "We are thrilled to partner with Pharmaworld Store, whose deep understanding of the UAE healthcare market will be instrumental in bringing the GS1 to patients who need it most."

The introduction of the GS1 CGM System, backed by Pharmaworld Store's strong distribution capabilities, matches UAE's vision of integrating innovative medical technologies to enhance the overall quality of healthcare services. SIBIONICS' entry into the UAE market, in partnership with Pharmaworld Store, is expected to help facilitate diabetes care and improve the quality of life for patients across the region.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS is at the forefront of R&D and the commercialization of implantable medical devices. By merging state-of-the-art CGM technology with user-centric designs, SIBIONICS is redefining the possibilities in personalized diabetes management solutions. To date, SIBIONICS has partnered with over 2,600 health facilities, successfully integrating the GS1 CGM System into inpatient treatment and benefiting more than 1.2 million users across 50+ countries worldwide.

For more information about SIBIONICS, please visit www.sibionicscgm.com.

About Pharmaworld Store

Pharmaworld Store, a premier healthcare distributor, boasts a diverse portfolio that includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health and wellness solutions. The company has earned a stellar reputation for excellence and reliability, ensuring that healthcare providers and patients have access to the latest and most effective medical technologies.

For inquiries or purchases of the SIBIONICS GS1 CGM in the UAE, please reach out to Pharmaworld Store at +971 4 294 2039.

