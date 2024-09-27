Sineng Electric Announces First Shipment of PCS to the U.S. for a 140.8MW Energy Storage Project

WUXI, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sineng Electric, a global leader in solar and energy storage solutions, proudly announces its first shipment of Power Conversion Systems (PCS) to the U.S. for a 140.8MW/140.8MWh energy storage project in Texas. This milestone marks a significant advancement in Sineng's strategic expansion into the North American market.

As the world's second-largest energy storage market, the U.S. presents significant potential for growth. Sineng Electric is capitalizing on this opportunity by supplying 44 units of its 3.2MW String PCS MV Turnkey Station to this standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility in South Texas. This project will contribute to grid stability through peak shaving and frequency regulation.

Recently, Sineng delivered the first phase, consisting of 22 units. The 3.2MW string PCS MV turnkey station (EH-3200-HA-MR-US-34.5) integrates 16 units of 200kW string PCS (EH-0200-HA-M-US), a low-voltage switchboard, and a pad-mounted transformer. Its string design enables rack-level battery management, improving charging and discharging capacity. The 200kW string PCS, with a maximum efficiency of 99.0% and advanced H/LVRT and H/LFRT functionalities, guarantees superior system performance and reliability.

Sineng's comprehensive product lineup is meticulously designed to meet the rigorous standards of the U.S. market. In September, the company further solidified its local presence with the inauguration of its North America Service Center, which aims to provide timely, localized support. Additionally, the recent launch of the 400kW string PCS underscores Sineng's commitment to continuous innovation and technological advancement.

Gene Yang, CEO of Sineng Electric, stated, "Energy storage is a critical enabler of the global energy transition, facilitating the integration of renewable energy and advancing decarbonization objectives. As energy storage technology evolves rapidly, Sineng Electric remains at the forefront, leveraging our extensive product portfolio, engineering expertise, and efficient delivery capabilities to drive this transformation. This project represents a pivotal moment in our expansion into the U.S. market and beyond, reaffirming our dedication to localizing operations in North America and meeting the growing demand for cutting-edge energy storage solutions."

