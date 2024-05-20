Sinoma International Successfully Hosts the Second Sinoma Cement Green and Intelligence Summit

NANJING, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 17, 2024, the Second Sinoma Cement Green and Intelligence Summit was held by Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd. ("Sinoma International") in Nanjing. Themed "Green Intelligence Empowers Cooperation," the summit gathered more than 400 guests from 34 countries for in-depth discussions, on the low-carbon and digital intelligence development of the global cement industry.

The Second Sinoma Cement Green and Intelligence Summit

At the conference, experts from various fields gave impressive speeches on three major areas: waste recycling, high-end equipment, and low-carbon environmental protection.

Green and low-carbon transformation is not only a clear path to achieving carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions but also the core and dominant direction of the cement industry. Capitalization and intelligence are key forces in promoting industrial upgrading and enhancing corporate competitiveness.

Experts also exchanged ideas and viewpoints on how intelligent manufacturing enabled the transformation and how upgrading of the cement industry and digital intelligent technology assisted in industry transformation. They explored more possibilities and pursued new heights for the cement industry in the digital intelligence era.

Additionally, the conference saw the significant release of Sinoma International's four technological innovation achievements for 2024. The conference featured two sub-forums on "Green Low-Carbon" and "Digital Intelligence," with a total of 29 guest speeches and technical lectures delivered in six sessions.

As the world's leading system integrator of cement technology and equipment engineering, Sinoma International is among the few in the international cement technology equipment engineering market with a complete industrial chain. It provides "one-stop" service, including R&D design, equipment manufacturing, civil construction, mining services and production operations. Sinoma International adheres to its mission of "Promoting Green and Intelligent Development, Serving a Better World," empowering global customers with world-class industrial intelligent technologies and services.

The Second Sinoma Cement Green and Intelligence Summit provided an important platform for the global building materials industry to enhance communication, mutual trust and cooperation in terms of green and intelligent development. It made a positive contribution to promoting the high-end, intelligent and green development of the global cement industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416908/The_Second_Sinoma_Cement_Green_Intelligence_Summit.jpg