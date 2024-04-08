SquaredFinancial introduces enhanced partnership schemes and launches revamped partners website

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading fintech firm, SquaredFinancial, is thrilled to announce its enhanced partnership schemes aimed at driving incremental growth and value and fostering expansion opportunities for partners. As the company continues to advance in its next phase of growth and expansion into new markets and jurisdictions, it has initiated a significant evolution of its partnership reward program to further root partner loyalty. Accompanying its commitment to boost its partnerships is the launch of its dedicated multilingual website designed to provide partners with an intuitive and engaging platform, with a fresh look and feel, offering them a seamless experience.

SquaredFinancial partnership program

The partnership program boasts competitive spreads and low commissions of up to 80% of spreads and $1,200 per CPA, with no rebate or CPA limits. Partners benefit from fast and easy CPA and instant rebate withdrawals, as well as exclusive tools and services that help them boost their portfolios. Additionally, Introducing Brokers can take part in regional contests and competitions to fuel business growth, while affiliates stand to benefit from event sponsorships to increase exposure and enhance conversion rates. This partnership program emphasizes localization and local offerings, ensuring that partners can cater to diverse markets effectively. This includes tailored promotional materials, localized support, and access to regional events and initiatives.

With these new features, SquaredFinancial remains at the forefront of the fintech industry, empowering partners to thrive in an evolving landscape. Visit their website for more information.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

