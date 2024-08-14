SquaredFinancial wins the Best Trading Education UAE/GCC 2024 Award

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to offering extensive and personalized trading education to investors and traders, leading fintech firm SquaredFinancial earned the Best Trading Education UAE/GCC 2024 by the International Business Awards.

With over two decades of expertise in the fintech industry, SquaredFinancial has always banked on knowledge and education as a path to elevate investors' trading skills. The company brings two of the most renowned expert analysts in the industry, Nour Hammoury and Dominique El Khoury, who are regularly featured on prominent international TV channels, such as BBC, Al-Jazzera, CNBC, Bloomberg, and many others. Hammoury and El Khoury are top-tier analysts particularly famous in the GCC region; they provide interactive webinars, talk shows, seminars, open discussions, and daily analyses of the markets and trends in both English and Arabic.

SquaredFinancial's experts will be travelling across GCC countries to offer traders, especially Arabic speakers, an even more personalized educational experience. Traders will have the chance to meet the experts face to face to discuss the opportunities for trading Q4 2024. The roadmap will be announced soon.

Nour Hammoury, Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial, stated: "Education in the financial markets is an ongoing and dynamic process. It's not a routine, as each day brings new developments that influence the markets. We aim to raise awareness and educate traders on how to try to avoid common mistakes. It's a long journey, but practice is the most effective way to learn. That's why we give weekly webinars and trading sessions, in addition to daily analyses and talk shows, and soon our roadshow in Arab countries".

SquaredFinancial has recently received three awards, Most Reliable Broker 2024 by World Finance, Best Trading Mobile App 2023 by Pan Finance, and Best Forex Education Provider 2022 by World Business Outlook.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481187/UAE_GCC_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481186/SquaredFinancial_Logo.jpg