NBA-inspired tournament challenges traders worldwide through three competitive stages: Toss, Knockout, and Buzzer-Beater.

DUBAI, UAE , May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER, an official partner of the NBA, has announced the STAR Trading League, a global team-based tournament uniting traders in a structured, performance-driven environment. Registration runs from 11–28 May, participants select one of 30 teams via the client portal ahead of the 1 June start. The competition runs through 31 July across three stages, concluding with a single winning team, while the top two traders on the team will win tickets to an NBA game along with additional rewards.

STARTRADER Launches 'STAR Trading League', an NBA-Inspired Global Trading Tournament STARTRADER Launches 'STAR Trading League', an NBA-Inspired Global Trading Tournament

Built around the campaign theme 'Hit the Markets Buzzer Beater,' the tournament draws inspiration from the decisive final shot in basketball, highlighting how success in both sports and trading often depends on precision and timing at the right moment.

The journey begins with the Toss, the entry stage of the regular season where participants begin competing. Similar to a basketball tip-off, this phase allows traders to position themselves for an early advantage, with performance determining which teams advance and setting the tone for the competition ahead.

The second stage, Knockout, introduces performance-based elimination, requiring teams to demonstrate consistency and strong trading strategies to remain in the tournament. As pressure rises, only teams maintaining strong results advance. This stage begins with the playoff rounds, followed by the quarterfinals.

The final stage, Buzzer-Beater, brings together the top-performing teams for the decisive rounds, beginning with the semifinals, where four teams compete for a place in the next phase. The tournament then advances to the MVP Finals, where the remaining two teams face off for the title. Victory belongs to those who perform with precision and composure in decisive moments.

Participants will compete for rewards throughout each stage of the tournament, with top-performing teams recognized along the way. The winning team of 10 traders may be eligible for tiered rewards, with prizes awarded to qualifying participants. The top two winners will receive premium rewards, including an NBA game ticket, a STARTRADER exclusive basketball, an NBA Store voucher, and a $10,000 cash prize.

"Our partnership with the NBA opened the door to bringing the excitement of sport into trading. With the STAR Trading League, we wanted to build an experience that engages our global community and encourages traders to test their skills in a dynamic, competitive environment." — Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

Through the STAR Trading League, launched in collaboration with the NBA, STARTRADER brings its global trading community into a competitive environment where discipline, strategy, and decisive action drive success, reflecting its ambition to deliver innovative trading experiences within a trusted and reliable ecosystem.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated across five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973521/STAR_Trading_League_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2973522/STAR_Trading_League_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862508/STARTRADER_Logo.jpg