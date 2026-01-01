STARTRADER Starts the Year with A New Look and Feel

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global broker STARTRADER is unveiling a refreshed look and feel as part of its brand repositioning. Since its establishment, the company has been focused on strengthening the trust it has built with clients, partners, and institutional businesses.

The repositioning will be reflected in the brand's visual identity. To align with the newly introduced tagline, 'Built on Trust. Driven by Growth', the update introduces a more minimal and refined design direction. With calmer colour palettes and cleaner compositions, the identity now reflects the broker's commitment to a more confident, composed, and client-centric experience.

The mission and vision now also place greater emphasis on people and long-term relationships. Accessibility, transparency, and empowerment are the words used to reinforce the trust the brand is rooted in. Of course, the brand image and product offerings are closely aligned, as the visual identity reflects the continuous improvement of STARTRADER's offerings—an ongoing effort already in motion and one that will continue—ensuring that growth remains grounded in client needs, confidence, and consistency.

Internally, the repositioning empowers teams to deliver more consistent and thoughtful experiences in every interaction. STARTRADER's people play a central role in bringing the new brand to life through their shared efforts across different departments.

As the year unfolds, the evolution of the brand will be reflected across STARTRADER's touchpoints, from digital platforms and communications to client and partner engagement and sponsorships with other brands. The positioning highlights the broker's focus on reinforcing reliability while continuing to expand its global footprint, product offerings, and institutional capabilities.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global CFD brokerage that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and using STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and SCA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

https://www.startrader.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853165/STARTRADER_refreshed_look.jpg