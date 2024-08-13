stc Bahrain Partners with Corero Network Security to Enhance DDoS Protection for Customers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDoSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced a significant partnership with stc Bahrain, the market leader in Bahrain's telecommunications sector. This collaboration aims to deliver premium protection services, ensuring service levels are safeguarded against both external attack traffic and internally generated DDoS threats.

The partnership with Corero Network Security underscores stc Bahrain's ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier service quality and security. The introduction of DDoS-protected service availability adds another layer of premium protection for its customers, reinforcing stc Bahrain's position at the forefront of telecom innovation in Bahrain.

"We are thrilled to partner with stc Bahrain to provide enhanced DDoS protection services," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to offering premium services to our customers. By combining stc Bahrain's innovative approach with Corero's advanced protection solutions, we are setting a new standard for telecom security in the region."

Since its entry into Bahrain's telecom market, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications landscape, leading in innovation and technology. The company has consistently introduced the latest high-tech devices and developed a comprehensive Wholesale and Enterprise portfolio offering national and international services.

In 2011, stc Bahrain became the first operator in the country to upgrade its network to HSPA+, providing broadband subscribers with speeds of up to 42 Mbps. This pioneering spirit continued with the successful testing and showcasing of its 4G/LTE network in early 2012, followed by the official launch of 4G/LTE services to customers in January 2014.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

