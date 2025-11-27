Sunwave Embarks on Middle East Exploration with MWC Doha Showcase

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November 25–26, Sunwave Communications made its debut at MWC Doha 2025, marking a key step in expanding its presence in the Middle East. The event gathered leading operators and industry experts to discuss 5G evolution, digital transformation, and future connectivity trends.

Sunwave at MWC Doha 2025

At the exhibition, Sunwave showcased two latest products: N3 Plus, a remote platform supporting 600MHz–4200MHz, multi-operator access, and energy-efficient operation in high-load environments; and nCELL-M, an integrated small cell built on Qualcomm's FSM200 4nm platform with embedded 5G core, supporting major 5G bands and 4T4R output for fast, stable deployments.

Sunwave also presented a concept "Satellite + Private Network" All-in-One solution for remote scenarios, expected to be featured at MWC Barcelona 2026.

Highlighting its project expertise, Sunwave recently completed Turkey's first fully 5G-upgraded exhibition venue at İstanbul Fuar Merkezi (Istanbul Expo Center, IFM), covering 11 halls (96,000 m²) with a distributed solution based on T5000 and RU4370, delivering continuous coverage and stable performance praised by IFM technical team.

"With the Middle East at a critical stage of digital transformation, the region is a key growth area for 5G innovation," said Roy Li, General Manager of Overseas Sales. "We will continue to address local needs and drive growth through technology innovation and collaboration."

Sunwave's presence at MWC Doha underscores its cutting-edge product capabilities and commitment to advancing the region's digital economy with high-performance, energy-efficient wireless solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833589/Sunwave_Onsite.jpg