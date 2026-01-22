Surya Roshni Strengthens Export Engagements at Dubai's Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surya Roshni Limited , one of India's leading manufacturers of lighting, wires & cables, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes and steel pipes, concluded its participation at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East 2026, held from 12 to 14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The participation marked a strategic step in strengthening the company's export-led growth and international trade engagements. Surya Roshni showcased its portfolio at Booth No. Z2-H10, engaging with distributors, consultants and project stakeholders from global markets.

The exhibition provided a platform to reinforce Dubai's position as a gateway for regional and cross-border trade. Discussions focused on expanding international distribution networks, exploring project-led opportunities and strengthening partnerships across the Middle East, Africa and other emerging markets.

At the event, Surya Roshni showcased a wide range of energy-efficient and future-ready products, including lighting solutions, fans, appliances, wires & cables, PVC pipes & fittings, water tanks, water pumps, switchgears, distribution boxes and meters. The portfolio addresses both consumer demand and professional, project-based requirements, aligned with international market standards. Strong in-house manufacturing and backward integration ensure consistent quality, supply reliability and scalability.

Key highlights include advanced Wire & Cable solutions, next-generation Switchgears, Multi-CCT LED lighting products, extension sockets, small home appliances, along with utility-focused innovations such as mosquito rackets and mosquito repellent lamps. All products on display are designed for energy efficiency, durability, and compliance with IS, IEC, and global quality and safety benchmarks, backed by continuous product development at Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (STIC), Noida – the company's dedicated Research & Development hub.

"Dubai continues to be a critical convergence point for global trade and building technology ecosystems. Our participation enabled meaningful engagement with international partners and reinforced our readiness to serve diverse markets," said Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited.

The company's participation underscores its focus on scaling exports, strengthening international partnerships.

Building on this momentum, Surya Roshni will next participate in Light + Building 2026, scheduled for March 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its continued international outreach strategy.

Founded in 1973, Surya Roshni is a leading lighting-led electrical solutions company with a legacy in India. Its lighting portfolio spans conventional to advanced LED solutions, supported by pan-India manufacturing, deep distribution strength, and over five decades of brand equity.

