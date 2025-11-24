SUS ENVIRONMENT Attended The 9th International Training Workshop of Waste-to-Energy Technology, Supporting the Energy Transition Goals of Saudi Arabia

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 9 to 23, 2025, the 9th International Training Workshop on Waste-to-Energy Technology was successfully held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Organized by China's Ministry of Science and Technology and jointly hosted by Zhejiang University and Zhejiang University of Technology, the event was co-organized by KACST, WtERT, and ICCWtE. The workshop brought together 24 trainees from nine countries, along with more than 100 representatives from the Middle East's relevant industries and enterprises.

This training workshop was dedicated to introducing advanced waste-to-energy technologies to the Middle East, helping Saudi Arabia achieve the energy transition goals outlined in its "Vision 2030." SUS ENVIRONMENT was invited to deliver lectures on China's advanced waste-to-energy technologies and practices, thus offering this traditional energy powerhouse new pathways for green development.

As SUS ENVIRONMENT's owner representative in the Middle East, Iraqi new energy expert Dr. Muna Al-Jabri delivered specialized lectures for the trainees. Using the Baghdad waste-to-energy project in Iraq as a case study, she shared the successful implementation of SUS's waste-to-energy solutions in the Middle East and spoke highly of the company's advanced technologies and localized innovations. "We aim to integrate the successful experience accumulated in China with Saudi Arabia's actual needs to develop tailored waste-to-energy solutions suited to local conditions," stated the head of SUS ENVIRONMENT Middle East Regional Representative Office.

Transitioning from a traditional oil-based economy toward a diversified energy future, this ancient and fertile land is being infused with new green momentum. "Waste-to-energy is not merely about technology transfer, but also the implementation of circular economy principles. It will help Saudi Arabia advance more steadily and go further along its energy transition path," summarized the head of the training workshop's organizing committee.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects, with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of MSW and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh.