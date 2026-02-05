The ADI Foundation partners with H2O Hospitality to Expand Blockchain-Powered Payments Across the UAE Travel and Consumer Sectors

The ADI Foundation-H2O Hospitality collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating blockchain technology into the hospitality and travel sectors, setting the stage for a more efficient and digital-first tourism experience in the UAE.

This initiative not only aligns with the country's broader economic goals but also enhances the UAE's appeal as a top destination for international travelers.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ADI Foundation , an Abu-Dhabi-based organization building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure, has announced a partnership with H2O Hospitality, a leading South Korean hospitality tech company, to embed ADI Chain into real-world hospitality and travel experiences - using wallets, identity, and compliant infrastructure to onboard travelers into blockchain seamlessly and at scale.

The ADI Foundation partners with H2O Hospitality

Under the agreement, ADI will develop and integrate the digital solutions that streamline the travel experience, while H2O Hospitality will lead distribution, bringing those capabilities to travelers through its guest-facing platforms in the UAE and beyond.

By embedding ADI Chain solutions into its smart check–in system, H2O Hospitality will become a key distribution channel enabling visitors to open a wallet on arrival and pay in the soon-to-be-launched Dirham-backed stablecoin, throughout their stay. The system will offer a frictionless experience, enabling travelers to make purchases without needing a deep understanding of blockchain technology.

Through this partnership, H2O Hospitality will be able to connect data from the entire customer journey, from check–in to payment and on–site consumption, directly via ADI Chain. This collaboration will provide a seamless way for tourists to make digital payments and is expected to support the use of the Dirham-backed stablecoin across the UAE. The partnership will also explore exclusive rewards and loyalty incentives. By bridging the gap between fintech and tourism, H2O is paving the way for a more efficient and innovative travel experience for both local and international visitors.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member of the ADI Foundation, said: "This partnership underscores our commitment to make blockchain practical, useful and impactful for people all over the world. By embedding ADI Chain into the travel experience, we are enabling millions to engage with the UAE's digital economy. This partnership between the ADI Foundation and H2O Hospitality underscores our commitment to inclusion, ease of use and real-world utility."

John Lee, CEO of H2O Hospitality, stated: "We are honored to participate as a technology and distribution partner in this core project for the UAE, which is rapidly becoming a global digital asset hub. By tightly integrating with ADI Chain, we will build an innovative infrastructure where tourists can conveniently use digital currencies without needing to understand the underlying blockchain technology".

The agreement with H2O Hospitality was signed during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, MENA's leading investment summit, which saw the ADI Foundation partner with several leading global financial services institutions to advance next-generation digital financial infrastructure, including Franklin Templeton, BlackRock and Mastercard, with more to be announced. It follows the successful launch of ADI Chain's mainnet and ADI utility token.

ADI Chain will also power a Dirham-backed stablecoin, currently being developed with IHC, Sirius International and First Abu Dhabi Bank, demonstrating how a regulated stablecoin can operate within a country's legal and financial system. As the UAE continues to advance its digital currency initiative, this partnership is likely to set the stage for future innovations in hospitality technology, offering new opportunities for both travelers and businesses.

With its robust infrastructure and forward-thinking policies, the UAE is positioning itself as a hotspot for blockchain and digital asset technology.

About the ADI Foundation

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi–based organization building sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology arm of $240B+ holding company IHC. The ADI Foundation is catalyzing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem.

The Foundation has strategic partnerships in over 20 countries and across 50 major institutions, and a growing portfolio of use cases such as a new UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin, built on ADI Chain.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi's ADGM, the world's first jurisdiction with a bespoke digital asset framework, regulator-supervised virtual asset trading venues, fiat-referenced token rules, and a pioneering DLT Foundations regime, the ADI Foundation is proud to help lead the UAE's rise as a global digital asset hub by translating visionary policy into practical, scalable systems that empower people, businesses, and governments alike.

For more information: https://www.adi.foundation

About H2O Hospitality

H2O Hospitality is a hospitality technology company leading the digital transformation of the accommodation industry. The company automates hotel operations by connecting fragmented online and offline environments, allowing facility owners to separate ownership from operation. Through its integrated Property Management System (PMS) and contactless solutions, H2O reduces fixed operating costs and maximizes revenue.

Headquartered in Seoul, H2O Hospitality operates in South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East (UAE). The company manages over 21,000 rooms and has raised approximately $48 million in total funding from investors including Kakao Investment, KDB Bank, and Samsung Ventures.

For more information: https://www.h2ohospitality.io/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877161/ADIxH2O.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841699/ADI_Foundation_Logo.jpg