Launching the "AjmanPay Advanced Individual" and "AjmanPay Silver Corporate" prepaid cards to deliver an exceptional and innovative customer experience.

DUBAI, UAE and AJMAN, UAE, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to meeting customer needs and advancing the emirate's cash-free vision, the Department of Finance in Ajman continued to expand the coverage of its unified payment platform, AjmanPay, by unveiling two new prepaid cards during its participation at GITEX Global 2025, in the presence of Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, Director of the Department of Government Accounts at DOF.

The Department of Finance in Ajman Continues to Enhance the Smart Payment Ecosystem with New Services at GITEX 2025

Under the Ajman Government Platform, and in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the Department launched "AjmanPay Advanced Individual" —a prepaid card within the AjmanPay platform that enables customers to pay official and commercial fees digitally, securely, and easily—without the need for a bank account. The card is issued free of charge, valid for five years, and supports balances of up to AED 75,000. It can be used across government entities and retail outlets within the UAE, and comes with exclusive benefits and offers through the Visa Platinum network.

The Department also introduced the "AjmanPay Silver Corporate", a prepaid card with a five-year validity and a maximum balance of AED 2.5 million. Businesses can obtain the card without opening a bank account and use it to pay government and commercial fees, while enjoying offers and discounts available through the Visa network.

Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja affirmed that the launch of both cards underscores the Department's firm commitment to supporting Ajman's digital transformation journey and enhancing the efficiency of the government financial services ecosystem in line with the emirate's strategic directions. He added: "This step reflects our focus on harnessing modern technologies to develop innovative financial solutions that elevate customer experience, strengthen operational efficiency, and advance integrated digital systems that keep pace with future requirements."

He further noted that these solutions form part of a comprehensive suite of digital services the Department is delivering to enhance customer satisfaction, adding that it will continue to develop strategic initiatives and projects that drive smart financial transformation, contribute to sustainable development in the emirate, and fortify its competitiveness.

The Department of Finance in Ajman participates annually in GITEX Global as a leading platform to showcase its latest digital solutions that support financial sustainability in Ajman and reinforce its global standing in financial innovation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799482/Ajman_Department_of_Finance.jpg