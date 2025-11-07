The Doers Company Unveils Doers Summit to Spotlight Dubai as Asia's Next Big Startup Hub

Doers Summit debuts in Dubai this November

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doers Summit lands at Dubai Silicon Oasis on November 26–27, 2025, uniting 3,000+ founders, operators, investors, and leaders for two days of insights, connections, and deals. The Dubai chapter expands The Doers Company's global platform (formerly Reflect Festival), now active in Athens, Limassol, and Dubai.

"Dubai is the next step in our evolution from hosting an event to creating a movement." Stylianos Lambrou, CEO & Co-founder, The Doers Company

With over 3,000 founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders, Doers Summit brings the global startup community for two days of actionable insights, real connections, and tangible outcomes

The Doers Summit boasts an impressive lineup of global speakers and Indian spotlight talent. Confirmed speakers include Markus Fuhrmann, co-founder of Delivery Hero; Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze; Jamil Shinawi, nine-time exited founder and CEO of AHOY; Nikos Moraitakis, CEO of Workable; Alisa Adel, Senior Director of Research and Technology at Airbus; and Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus. This esteemed panel will share insights and expertise, shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Doers Summit in Dubai will feature prominent Indian voices shaping policy, research, capital, and healthcare. These influential speakers include Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, former Union Cabinet Minister and global policy strategist; Prof. Milind D. Atrey, Deputy Director (Academics, Research & Translation) at IIT Bombay; Dr. Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited and head of Wockhardt Foundation; Ameya Prabhu, Founder and CEO of NAFA Capital Group and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader; and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-Founder of HTLabs and OTTplay. Their participation will strengthen the Summit's bridge between India, the GCC, and global innovation hubs.

Three stages deliver practical playbooks, case studies, and Q&As on scaling and innovation.

The Doers Summit offers a unique opportunity for meaningful connections to be made in a festival-style setting across Dubai. Attendees can expect to engage in a variety of networking experiences, including intimate founder breakfasts, exclusive investor roundtables, sophisticated rooftop salons, and invite-only mixers. These curated events are designed to foster genuine relationships and facilitate conversations that lead to tangible outcomes.

Doers Pitch & Startup Spotlight: Selected startups pitch to investors; past editions sparked 50+ follow-up meetings.

Tickets now live

Secure full access (program, side events, expo) at doerssummit.com/city/dubai.

About The Doers Company

Cyprus-based tDC powers Doers Summit, Doers United, and Elevate Summit — driving innovation across EMEA and beyond. https://www.thedoerscompany.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815953/Doers_Summit.jpg