Disneyland Paris reopens the doors of its landmark hotel following a complete reimagination. The royally reimagined Disneyland Hotel invites all guests – especially children – to experience an immersive journey into royal Disney stories combined with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining and uniquely Disney entertainment.

THE FIRST FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN THE WORLD DEDICATED TO DISNEY ROYALTY OPENS TODAY AT DISNEYLAND® PARIS

"The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry " said Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris. "We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today."

All 487 rooms and suites are entirely redesigned with an elegant atmosphere as well as modern comfort and luxury amenities. The hotel's new refined design includes regal-themed lobby, restaurants, bar and lounges and will also offer its guests a unique entertainment program that creates memories alongside beloved royal Disney Characters, or Mickey, Minnie and even an exclusive La Troupe Royale Disney.

Combining their creativity with the expertise of 200 European suppliers and craftspeople, the Walt Disney Imagineering Paris team has developed an immersive experience that pays vibrant homage to both Disney royal stories and celebrated European landmarks such as Le Château de Versailles.

Children will be welcomed like princesses and princes(1) during their stay. There will even be spaces tailored just to them such as the Royal Kids Club or My Royal Dream experience. And after a full day creating magical memories at the parks, families will have the opportunity to enjoy together a spa experience at Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins(1) .

Steeped in the same powerful storytelling enjoyed in other parts of the hotel, both The Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière restaurants will offer a unique gourmet dining experience infused with a French savoir-faire and the spirit of creativity inherent to all things Disney.

Guests staying in The Castle Club – an exclusive hotel within the hotel – will enjoy a range of VIP benefits and services, including extra privacy with a dedicated private elevator and check-in area as well as a breakfast with Disney Princess Characters(2) in the Castle Club Lounge.

About Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris first opened its doors in April 1992 and has grown with its guests to become Europe's number one tourist destination with over 375 million visits since its opening. Today, it is a multi-day resort offering two world-class theme parks, seven themed Disney hotels, the Disney Village® entertainment complex, and one of the top integrated corporate events venues in Europe.

(1) Subject to additional payment. Treatments are sold and provided by Deep Nature. Reservation required, check our website to access the registration platform.

(2) Several Disney Characters may be present. However, we cannot guarantee the presence of your favorite Character.

All products, shows, services and animations mentioned can be modified, delayed, cancelled or closed without advance notice.

