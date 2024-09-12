The World's First Museum Of Candy is Opening Soon In Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new destination for candy lovers, and the attractions include free-flowing candy, a unique candy station, and a pool full of gummy goodness!

Dubai is set to become home to the world's first-ever Museum of Candy, opening soon in the heart of the city.

Get ready for a delightful journey with World’s first Museum of Candy set to open soon in Dubai!

The Museum promises to be a delightful addition to Dubai's vibrant attractions. This interactive, sprawling space is dedicated to all things candy, offering a perfect blend of facts and fun for visitors of all ages.

Visitors can expect a 60-90 minute experience, exploring over 15 uniquely themed rooms, each dedicated to a different type of candy. From candy canes and gummy bears to lollipops, cotton candy, macarons, ice cream, and more, there's something to satisfy every sweet craving.

Highlights of the Museum include an array of candy stations, where visitors can try uniquely crafted candies that are a rare find anywhere else, a Cotton Candy Bath, and a Gummy Bear Pool to dive into. There are a bunch of immersive candy-themed experiences that await residents and tourists alike. The fun and educational facts across the Museum are a great way to learn about the history and science of candies you love, while the games, interactive screens, and Instagrammable corners make for a delightful experience and a memorable time. An interesting addition to the attraction is the Sugar Rush Room, where visitors can write out sweet messages, ask questions, and get creative.

Guests can end their visit by indulging in unique candy milkshakes, ice cream, coffee, and other delights at the Museum's cafe, and can also shop from a range of candies to munch on later.

The Museum of Candy is designed to channel your inner child with its bright tones and delightful elements. Each room is carefully curated to provide an unforgettable experience, ensuring that visitors of all ages have a great time.

"Dubai has always been home to brilliant ideas and tourist attractions backed by technology, science, and innovation," says the team behind the Museum of Candy. "We simply wanted to add to the region's landscape with a pop of colour and a whole lot of sweetness. We want everyone to stop by for some delightful moments, enjoy our slide of sweetness, engage in interactive experiences, and relive their childhood, while having a great time!"

The new and delightful destination is likely to open by the beginning of September this year, so get ready to embark on a whimsical journey through the enchanting world of candy.

Tickets, timings, and other information will soon be available on the official website.

More details about the launch to follow. Stay tuned!

