NANJING, China, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13th, TICA's UAE branch finalized a contract with Dubai HMS Mirdif Hospital for the project's second phase, supplying advanced air conditioning and purification solutions such as variable frequency air-cooled screw chillers, Air Pioneer air handling units, FCU DC units, and control systems to the esteemed Middle Eastern medical facility.

Mirdif Luxury Hospital, a premier medical institution in Dubai and the Middle East, known for its cutting-edge technology and premium services, is expanding through its Phase II project. The addition includes specialty wards and top-tier operating rooms. Prioritizing stringent environmental and air quality standards, the hospital conducted a thorough selection process for its equipment. TICA, recognized for its advanced technology and superior products, secured the contract, ensuring the hospital's continued advancement.

TICA offers high-efficiency, variable frequency air-cooled screw chillers that work in temperatures ranging from -10°C to 52°C and have an impressive IPLV of 4.93. Their Air Pioneer AHU uses a frameless design with 0 ODP insulation, available in multiple thicknesses, and features non-cold bridge material for better insulation, catering to the specific requirements of hospitals. Equipped with brushless DC motors that achieve up to 80% efficiency—far exceeding traditional AC motors at 45%—TICA's technology prioritizes safety, comfort, energy savings, and cost-effectiveness in medical settings.

During the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated China's intention to enhance China-Arab relations, aligning it with the "Belt and Road" initiative. TICA's products, including those used in notable UAE structures like Dubai Mall and Alraha Beach hotel abu Duhabi, showcase its global standing in the air environment industry.

TICA plans to leverage its worldwide resources in R&D, production, and services to boost growth through collaborative efforts with Arab partners. The company aims to support eco-friendly and sustainable practices, contributing to human well-being and maintaining global temperature increases within 1.5℃.

