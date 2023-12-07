TICA Showcases Latest HVAC Solutions for Large Buildings and Infrastructures, Designed to Boost Energy Efficiency and Lower Long-Term Costs

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TICA ("the Company"), a globally leading HVAC solution provider for clean environment, announces that the Company showcases its latest invocations in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) at the Big 5 Global Expo, the largest and most influential construction industry event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) that takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 4 – 7 December 2023. TICA's newest offerings have a focus on supercharging energy efficiency and performance while minimizing the lifecycle costs, empowering the low-carbon development of the construction sector as it seeks green solutions to reduce its carbon footprint.

In its 44th year, the Big 5 Global Expo is a major platform for construction businesses in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. This year, the event aims to welcome over 2,200 exhibitors and 68,000 attendees from more than 150 countries.

Key offerings display TICA's Modular Inverter Air Cooled Scroll Chiller, which features a full DC inverter with EVI technology and Modbus control, offering a cooling function between -15 to 55℃ and a heating function from -26 to 55℃. The TIMS Ark VRF+KIT+Hyplus-Quadruple Filtration Type incorporates micro-Hex cooling and can operate at temperatures from -5 to 56℃ for cooling and -30 to 26℃ for heating. The Air Cooled Screw Chiller operates in the range of 5℃~52℃ with a stepless regulation range of 12.5%~100%.

TIMS Extra VRF is equipped with an international brand scroll compressor with EVI technology, advanced drive cooling technology, and noise-reduction technologies that ensure quiet operation. The TIMS VRF Indoor units, available in Changeable ESP Duct and Wall-mounted variants, offer features such as a brushless DC motor, HYplus purification module, and noise reduction motor. Other highlights include The Ark Thermal ATW split heat pump, TICA AHU-Ceiling type, and DC Brushless FCU.

The HVAC industry is grappling with the challenge of enhancing energy efficiency, especially in large buildings and manufacturing bases with high energy consumption. This issue takes on a notable significance in China, a country that has constructed 50 billion square meters of indoor spaces, yet only maintains an energy efficiency rate of 33%.

In response, TICA is tackling these challenges with innovations that boost the energy efficiency of the cooling system for large infrastructures and buildings. For the Xintang Metro station in Guangzhou, China, TICA's solutions achieve a SCOP of 6.0. To increase the transparency of product data and testing benchmarks, TICA has established a Cloud-powered data monitoring and surveillance platform that connects users, suppliers, and third-party testing institutions.

The platform also uses blockchain technology for data encryption and allows users to sign contracts under the Energy Management Contracting (EMC) business model, shortening the payback period to three years. TICA's solutions deployed at the cooling plant at Metro Xintang Station have helped it achieve an energy saving rate of 50.2% compared to the market peers, saving 764,000 kWh per year, and reducing annual carbon emissions by approximately 635.6 tons.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295251/TICA_Latest_HVAC_Solutions.jpg