Tired of Desert Dust? Levoit Launches Cordless Vacuums Built for the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, a leader in home wellness solutions, today announces the launch of the LVAC-300 and LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum Cleaners. Specifically engineered to tackle fine sand and allergens, these vacuums combine powerful suction with advanced filtration for a cleaner, healthier home.

Levoit LVAC Series: Zero Tangle. Total Performance.

The launch introduces two targeted solutions: the premium LVAC-300 for elite performance and the accessible LVAC-200 for exceptional value. Both models are designed to end the hassle of constant dusting, providing a powerful and convenient clean tailored to the UAE residents, making the battle against relentless dust both easy and effective.

Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync.

"The LVAC-300 & LVAC-200 shatters the notion that premium power requires a premium price; it's our commitment to empowering families in the GCC to cultivate a healthier, happier living space."

Product Features:

LVAC-300: Unmatched Power for UAE Homes

Elite Suction & Filtration: 90AW power and a purifier-grade HEPA seal capture 99.99% of fine desert dust and allergens, ensuring nothing escapes.

90AW power and a purifier-grade HEPA seal capture 99.99% of fine desert dust and allergens, ensuring nothing escapes. Extended, Tangle-Free Cleaning: A 60-minute runtime cleans large areas, while anti-tangle technology guarantees consistent power without clogs from hair or fur.

A 60-minute runtime cleans large areas, while anti-tangle technology guarantees consistent power without clogs from hair or fur. Hassle-Free Maintenance: The TripleStrike™ Anti-Tangle Technology is engineered to prevent clogs from hair and fur, ensuring consistent, powerful suction and eliminating tedious brush roll clean-ups.

LVAC-200: Essential Power, Exceptional Value

Strong, Reliable Suction: A robust brushless motor provides ample power for daily dust and pet hair on any surface.

A robust brushless motor provides ample power for daily dust and pet hair on any surface. Lightweight and Agile: Designed for quick and easy clean-ups, its lightweight build and LED lights make it simple to spot and eliminate dust in corners and under furniture without strain.

Designed for quick and easy clean-ups, its lightweight build and LED lights make it simple to spot and eliminate dust in corners and under furniture without strain. Flexible Charging Convenience: A removable and rechargeable battery offers the flexibility to maintain cleaning momentum with a spare, or to store the vacuum without needing a dedicated outlet.

Pricing & Availability:

Available from November 15, 2025, on Amazon.ae and at major retailers including ACE, Carrefour, Sharaf DG, EROS, JUMBO, and EMAX.

LVAC-300: AED 1,199 (tax inclusive)

LVAC-200: AED 599 (tax inclusive)

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Learn more at https://levoit.ae/

ABOUT LEVOIT

Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

Contact:

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819404/2.jpg