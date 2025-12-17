Toku Enters Middle East Market with its First Regional Deployments

APAC's leading enterprise CX platform enables large-scale, multi-country customer experience operations across the region, starting with Bahrain and Qatar

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku, Asia Pacific's leading AI-powered 360° customer experience platform, today announced its entry into the Middle East. A leading on-demand services enterprise operating across the region has selected Toku to power its contact centre operations, with the first phase now live in Bahrain and Qatar.

DOHA, QATAR - CIRCA MARCH, 2023: street level view of Doha.

The multi-market deployment represents a significant validation of Toku's strategy to expand beyond Asia Pacific into other high-growth, complex regions. The phased rollout will take place across the Middle East and North Africa, with additional markets scheduled to go live progressively throughout 2026.

Why the Middle East, Why Now

The MENA region is a fast-growing contact centre market, driven by enterprises seeking cloud-native platforms that can navigate its diverse regulatory landscape and multilingual customer base. For on-demand services enterprises operating across multiple Gulf states, delivering consistent customer experiences while meeting local compliance requirements has become a critical competitive differentiator.

Toku's hybrid deployment model, which combines cloud flexibility with in-country processing for data sovereignty, proved decisive in winning the mandate. The platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems while supporting Arabic, English, and other regional languages addressed requirements that global incumbents have historically struggled to meet.

Thomas Laboulle, Founder and CEO of Toku commented, "Our first partnership in the Middle East demonstrates how our APAC-first approach has equipped us to succeed in markets with complex regulatory fragmentation, diverse infrastructure, and multilingual requirements. From Asia Pacific to Latin America, and now the Middle East, this is a strong testament to why complexity is Toku's competitive moat. We look forward to continuing to deliver meaningful value in markets that global incumbents often find too difficult to navigate."

A Proven Playbook for Complex Markets

The MENA expansion follows Toku's entry into Latin America, where the company deployed its Contact Centre solution across 15 Spanish-speaking countries. This pattern of winning large-scale customers in complex, multi-country environments underscores Toku's differentiated positioning: a composable customer engagement platform purpose-built for markets where one-size-fits-all solutions fall short.

Toku was recently recognised in the Frost Radar™: Customer Experience Platforms in Asia-Pacific, 2025 report and named in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms report, validating its approach to enterprise customer experience in emerging markets. A comprehensive update on the deployment is expected upon completion of the regional rollout.

Platform Capabilities

Toku's modular 360° CX platform operates at the convergence of cloud communications, customer engagement, and enterprise AI:

Embeddables: Programmable Voice and Messaging APIs that enable enterprises to embed communications capabilities directly into their applications and workflows

Programmable Voice and Messaging APIs that enable enterprises to embed communications capabilities directly into their applications and workflows Customer Engagement Solutions: Omnichannel Contact Centre with intelligent routing, enabling agents to deliver consistent service across all channels from a unified workspace

Omnichannel Contact Centre with intelligent routing, enabling agents to deliver consistent service across all channels from a unified workspace Conversational AI Capabilities: The Core AI Suite, comprising Toku Transcribe, Toku Summarise, Sentiment Analysis, and Conversation Analytics, is purpose-built for complex multilingual environments

The Core AI Suite, comprising Toku Transcribe, Toku Summarise, Sentiment Analysis, and Conversation Analytics, is purpose-built for complex multilingual environments Flexible Deployment: Cloud, in-country processing, or hybrid architectures to meet data residency and regulatory requirements

The platform integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems of record, including CRM, ITSM, and business intelligence platforms, enabling organisations to orchestrate customer journeys across all touchpoints.

About Toku

Headquartered in Singapore, Toku empowers enterprises to elevate customer experiences with innovative, cloud-based communications and engagement solutions. Leveraging its expertise in the APAC region and an expanding global reach, Toku's modular 360° CX platform features an enterprise-grade cloud contact centre solution, Programmable APIs, and AI capabilities, including transcription, summarisation, conversation analytics, and virtual agents. Designed to integrate seamlessly with customer data and business processes, Toku's solutions streamline interactions and drive scalable growth. Trusted by leading brands, Toku helps organisations achieve optimised outcomes and deepen customer relationships.

For more information, visit toku.co

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846630/Toku_Enters_Middle_East_Market_with_its_First_Regional_Deployments.jpg