TradeFlow Capital Management Celebrates its entry into the 7th successful year of its USD Fund with consistent growth and continued innovation

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow), a global leader in alternative trade finance solutions, is proud to announce the continued success of its USD Trade Flow Fund as it enters the 7th year of generating strong and stable returns. Since its inception, the Fund has grown steadily, built on a strong asset-backed base with the exciting implementation of Fintech allowing the creation of new digital assets that enhance liquidity.

The USD Trade Flow Fund, launched in April 2018, was designed to narrow the trade finance gap faced by SMEs worldwide with low volatility and strong and stable returns in mind, whilst facilitating trade that would not otherwise be transacted. Since its inception, the Fund has exceeded its objectives, demonstrating resilience and stability in a dynamic and challenging global commodities market, ensuring the flow of economic essentials such as metals, grains and fuels.

To date, through its USD Trade Flow fund (and EURO Trade Flow Fund launched in November 2020), TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$3.5 Bn of physical commodity trade through 3500+ transactions across 18+ countries and 35+ commodity types, with more than 1800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. The Trade Flow fund strategy is also shariah compliant for murabaha transactions.

These achievements have been made possible by strategic efforts to embrace the latest in Digitalization technologies available to streamline all of TradeFlow's operations, including the storage and movement of all commodities enabled. Continuously pioneering cutting-edge financial solutions, TradeFlow has enhanced its proprietary platform to streamline operations and improve transparency for investors.

As part of its business model, TradeFlow Capital has integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its investment strategy, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and responsible investing into every trade. Since December 2020, all of our shipping has been carbon neutral through offsetting emissions via verified carbon credit projects.

Dr. Tom James, CEO and CIO of TradeFlow, shared his excitement about this milestone: "Reaching the 7th year of our USD Fund is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, the trust of our investors, and the enduring need for innovative trade finance solutions. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved and are more motivated than ever to continue driving growth and creating value for our stakeholders."

John Collis, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Legal Officer of TradeFlow, added: "Our success over these past seven years underscores our robust risk management framework and our commitment to legal and regulatory compliance. We've built a solid foundation that safeguards our investors' interests and also supports sustainable growth. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and compliance in all our operations."

Looking ahead, TradeFlow remains committed to delivering greater value to Investors and positive impact to SMEs and local communities by expanding its global footprint, enhancing its technological capabilities, and further strengthening TradeFlow's position as a market leader and innovator in the trade finance sector.

About TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow)

TradeFlow is the world's leading and first Fintech-powered commodity trade fund manager, enabling the import/export physical commodity transactions for SME size firms by employing its unique non-credit lending approach to trade finance.

TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap (US$2.5 Trillion) faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates stable asset backed returns for its investors, opportunities for businesses and growth for economies.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

For more information, please visit: www.tradeflow.capital or email us at [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994878/TradeFlow_Tagline_Logo.jpg