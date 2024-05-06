Travel Technology Innovators JR Technologies and Thomalex Merge, Creating End-to-End Travel Retailing Solutions Provider

DETROIT, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders JR Technologies and Thomalex today announce their merger, a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering their collective technological capabilities, expanding their market presence, and multiplying their ability to deliver impactful solutions to the travel sector.

The merger combines the strengths and expertise of two leading companies in their field, poised to deliver innovation and exceptional service to clients worldwide. With complementary portfolios and a shared vision for the future, the newly formed entity is well-positioned to drive growth and optimize travel distribution.

JR Technologies, known for its cutting-edge Aerostream order-based airline and travel supplier retailing solutions, specializes in developing robust platforms tailored to meet the evolving needs of airline and travel retailing. Thomalex builds reliable multi-channel, multi-source interfaces utilizing legacy and next generation technologies, enabling both B2C and B2B travel agents and agencies worldwide to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence and deliver exceptional service to their customers. By joining forces, JR Technologies and Thomalex will leverage their unique product and organizational synergies to offer an unparalleled range of modern retailing solutions for the travel industry.

Customers of the joint company can expect enhanced capabilities, deeper expertise, and a broader scope of offerings to address their distribution and retailing challenges and seize new opportunities in today's rapidly evolving marketplace. "Our merger with Thomalex marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide best-in-class solutions to our clients," said Adarsh Suneja, CEO of JR Technologies. "Together, we will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to travel businesses worldwide."

Rastko Ilic, CEO of Thomalex, echoed these sentiments, stating, "This merger represents a combination of strengths and resources that will not only accelerate own growth and expand our collective reach, but deliver added value and convenience to our clients."

When the merger is finalized, the combined entity will operate under the JR Technologies name with headquarters in the United States, reflecting its unified vision for travel retailing and a shared commitment to excellence.

For more information about JR Technologies and Thomalex, visit jrtechnologies.com or thomalex.com.

About JR Technologies:

A strategic partner of IATA, JR Technologies designs source-agnostic, innovative travel technology solutions aligned with NDC and ONE Order principles with its Aerostream product line. It aims to modernize the travel industry's retail and distribution landscape. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, JR Technologies and has offices in Dublin, Athens and Chania Greece, Mumbai, and Orlando.

About Thomalex:

Thomalex is a trusted provider of IT infrastructure services and strategic consulting, providing travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments with its next generation travel platform allowing agents to access legacy and next-generation content in a single, easy to use, yet powerful interface. Headquartered in Miami, Thomalex serves its global network of clients from offices in Cape Town, Singapore, Santiago, and Belgrade.

