Tredence Named 2025 Microsoft Data & Analytics Platform Partner of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global AI and data science solutions provider, today announced it has won the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Data & Analytics Platform. Tredence was selected from a global field of Microsoft partners for its ability to accelerate AI innovation and deliver measurable business impact through Azure-powered analytics and AI solutions.

Tredence's joint solutions with Microsoft span retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, banking and financial services (BFSI), and healthcare and life sciences (HLS). Delivered through an ecosystem of 100+ AI and machine learning use cases, these solutions enable enterprises to modernize data environments, foster cross-functional collaboration, and operationalize generative and agentic AI to power real-time decision-making.

The award highlights Tredence's work with a leading Saudi retail-pharmacy company, where the company and Microsoft built an AI-ready data foundation on Microsoft Fabric. Together, the teams modernized 1,500 legacy pipelines, unified workloads on modern architecture, and onboarded 700+ business users to self-service business intelligence (BI).

Building on similar AI-led transformations, Tredence has also been partnering with leading organizations in the travel and aviation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia to reimagine operational efficiency and customer experience through data modernization and AI.

"Winning the 2025 Microsoft Data & Analytics Platform Partner of the Year is a testament to the strength of our global collaboration with Microsoft and our shared vision of driving AI-led transformation at scale," said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer atTredence. "This recognition reinforces our mission to help businesses around the world move from fragmented data systems to unified, AI-ready platforms that solve real industry challenges and deliver measurable outcomes. We remain deeply committed to expanding our presence in key markets and using AI to create meaningful, lasting impact for our clients."

Christopher Wallace, Regional Managing Director, Middle East at Tredence, said, "Aligned with vision 2030, our Saudi Arabia partners are focused on time to value. Leveraging partially pre-built and battle-tested solutions on Azure technologies, we help industry leaders operationalize AI at the intersection of data strategy, domain expertise, and technology to unlock tangible business impact."

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, and AI innovation over the past year. Honorees were selected from more than 4,600 nominations across 100+ countries.

Tredence has strengthened its Microsoft collaboration, achieving Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation solution partner designations, as well as Analytics on Azure and AI Platform on Azure advanced specializations.

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, taking place from November 18–21 in San Francisco. Additional details are available on the Microsoft Partner blog, and the complete list of winners and finalists can be found here.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

