TruDoc Marks 15 Years of Operations, Reports 2.5 Million Lives Served Across Seven Markets

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare services provider TruDoc has announced that it has served more than 2.5 million lives across seven international markets since commencing operations in 2011.

The announcement was made during an event held in Dubai to mark the company's 15th year of operations. The gathering brought together representatives from healthcare authorities, insurance organizations, healthcare investors, and corporate partners.

Pictured at TruDoc XV The Legacy Reveal, held in Dubai on June 18, 2026, are (from left) Abhishek Shah, President; Asad Khan, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Ashish Kumar, Chief Operating Officer; Vish Narain, Executive Chairman; Utsaav Pathak, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Tarek Turk, Chief of Staff.

The prestigious gathering was attended by senior industry dignitaries, including Dr. Hanan Ali Mubarak Obaid - CEO of Health Policies and Standards Department. Head of Healthcare Facilities Licensing Section at Dubai Health Authority, Mr. Mohammed Jaidi (Director of Medical Administration at the Sharjah Health Authority), and Dr. Ahmed Mansour (CEO of Investments and Asset Management at the Private Department of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan). Their presence, alongside key institutional leaders like Hari Prasad Govindrajan (Director of Kyra Ventures) and senior executives from NAS, Liva Insurance, Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), Sukoon Insurance, and Lockton, underscored TruDoc's deeply rooted integration into the region's healthcare infrastructure.

According to information released by the company, TruDoc's care network has facilitated more than 850,000 virtual consultations, supported over 31,000 laboratory tests, and completed more than 730,000 medication deliveries during its operational history.

The company stated that virtual healthcare services have become an increasingly important component of healthcare delivery, particularly as healthcare providers, employers, and insurers continue to expand access to remote care solutions.

Commenting on the milestone, Vish Narain, Executive Chairman of TruDoc, said, "Reaching 2.5 million lives reflects the scale of healthcare services delivered through our network over the past fifteen years. We remain focused on expanding access to care and supporting patients through a range of virtual healthcare services."

The event also highlighted developments in digital health and the growing role of technology-enabled healthcare services in supporting patient access, care coordination, and healthcare delivery.

TruDoc currently operates across multiple international markets, providing virtual consultations, care management services, diagnostics support, and medication delivery solutions through its healthcare platform.

About TruDoc

Founded in 2011, TruDoc is a healthcare services provider focused on virtual care, telehealth, care management, diagnostics support, and healthcare coordination. The company serves patients, employers, insurers, and healthcare partners across multiple international markets.

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