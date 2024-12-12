True Global Ventures Invests $7.3 Million in Bay Area based Prezent.AI to Scale the Future of AI-Driven Enterprise Communication in Europe and Asia

THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV) Opportunity Fund, a venture capital firm focused on transformative AI and Blockchain applications, is proud to announce a $7.3 million investment in Prezent AI, a fast-growing, San Francisco Bay Area-based company revolutionizing enterprise business communication through AI-powered storytelling solutions.

This investment underscores TGV's commitment to supporting visionary companies led by exceptional entrepreneurs. Prezent AI has emerged as a key innovator in enhancing workplace collaboration and productivity, leveraging artificial intelligence to simplify and elevate how teams create impactful presentations. Over 100 Fortune 2000 companies across industries have unlocked unprecedented efficiency and impact using Prezent's AI technology, particularly in the BioPharma and Tech-Telecom industries.

Frank Desvignes, Founding Partner of TGV Opportunity Fund, shared:

"Prezent AI's innovative approach to enterprise business communication through AI-driven solutions perfectly aligns with our commitment to investing in fast-growing companies run by exceptional entrepreneurs like Rajat Mishra. We believe Prezent AI is revolutionizing how teams work and communicate, and we are excited to join them on their journey to shape the future of productivity. We are confident that Prezent can become a global leader and category maker in this space."

Prezent AI Founder and CEO, Rajat Mishra, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"As Prezent scales up, we were looking for more than a financial partner in a VC. First, we were looking for someone who deeply understands the vision of building the AI-powered enterprise business storytelling category. Second, someone who can roll their sleeves and work alongside the team. Really add value. And, finally, someone who has a global perspective as Prezent scales to Europe and Asia. I feel incredibly blessed to have met Frank Desvignes and the TGV team."

This strategic partnership with TGV will enable Prezent AI to accelerate its expansion into Europe and Asia while continuing to innovate in the field of enterprise business storytelling. With its unique AI-driven platform, Prezent AI is on track to set the global standard in business communication, redefining how large organizations in regulated industries such as Life science and Finance approach storytelling and collaboration.

The San Francisco Bay Area remains the epicenter of innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence, with its unparalleled concentration of talent, resources, and groundbreaking ideas. Recognizing this, True Global Ventures (TGV) is committed to fostering the next wave of AI-driven solutions with the potential to transform industries across borders.

TGV's strategic approach includes supporting San Francisco Bay Area companies, such as Prezent.AI, in their expansion into Europe and Asia, enabling them to access new markets and opportunities. Simultaneously, TGV leverages its extensive network and expertise to help Asian and European companies expand into the U.S. market, driving cross-border growth and innovation.

About Prezent

Prezent is the first Enterprise Business Storytelling Platform for business communication, empowering busy professionals with an AI-driven platform to effortlessly create compelling presentations and narratives. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises, Prezent combines cutting-edge technology with human-centered design with industry-specific AI models to revolutionize storytelling in the workplace.

For more information, visit www.prezent.ai

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures is a global venture capital firm with two actively deploying funds: TGV 4 Plus Fund (early stage) and TGV Opportunity Fund (late stage). The firm focuses on technology-driven businesses like late stage AI applications, with a strong track record in Enterprise AI and blockchain investments, supporting ventures that drive transformative change.

For more information, visit www.tgv4plus.com

