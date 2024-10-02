TÜV Rheinland Arabia Hosts Group Executive Council Meeting in Saudi Arabia, Aligning with Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23rd September 2024, TÜV Rheinland Group, a global leader in independent testing, inspection, training and certification services, conducted its first Group Executive Council (GEC) Meeting in the Middle East Region, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This milestone meeting, chaired by Dr. Michael Fübi, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Management of TÜV Rheinland AG, underlines the company's commitment to contribute to the Kingdom's economic transformation by providing its global expertise especially in safety and quality testing along Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 outlines an ambitious roadmap for economic diversification, creating a significant opportunity for global companies like TÜV Rheinland. Vision 2030 has a focus on reducing reliance on oil, fostering innovation in industrial and technological sectors, training and upskilling the workforce while improving the quality of life for its citizens. TÜV Rheinland is well-positioned to contribute to the transformation of these sectors by offering world-class services in safety, compliance, and operational excellence.

TÜV Rheinland has already made significant strides with key initiatives in Saudi Arabia, including infrastructure development, the rise of smart cities, and sustainable energy projects, while also contributing to the rapid growth of the industrial and tourism sectors.

Key Strategic Meeting on Saudi Arabia's Growth

The GEC, comprising TÜV Rheinland's top executives and decision-makers, convened to discuss the company's strategic objectives, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing economy. The meeting explored both current and future opportunities, outlining concrete steps to enhance TÜV Rheinland's presence in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Michael Fübi expressed the significance of hosting this GEC meeting in Saudi Arabia: "Our decision to hold the Group Executive Council meeting in Riyadh reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia's economic development. We see tremendous potential in the Kingdom's Vision 2030 mainly in the areas of renewable energy, future mobility, infrastructure, education and tourism and are eager to deepen our contribution to the nation's economic transformation by providing our testing, inspection and training services."

The meeting also addressed how TÜV Rheinland can enable Saudi businesses and industries in meeting global quality and safety standards as they pursue innovative and sustainable solutions.

A Proactive Role in Saudi Arabia's Future

The Riyadh meeting emphasized TÜV Rheinland's readiness to strengthen partnerships with local industries, government bodies, and regulatory authorities. As Saudi Arabia positions itself as a regional leader in trade, technology, and innovation, TÜV Rheinland is committed to ensuring that these sectors operate to the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

