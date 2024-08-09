UGREEN Launches Nexode Power Bank Series in Middle East for Fast On-the-Go Charging

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in consumer electronics and charging technology, has launched the highly anticipated Nexode Power Bank series in the Middle East. UGREEN Nexode Power Bank series includes three models: 25000mAh 200W, 20000mAh 130W, and 12000mAh 100W. These high-wattage power banks are designed to deliver fast and efficient charging for a wide range of devices, making them the perfect solution for on-the-go power needs, whether for long-distance business trips, commuting, or outdoor activities.

UGREEN Launches Nexode Power Bank Series in Middle East

Consider the UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W as an example. This high-capacity power bank provides reliable and simultaneous power to multiple devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, ensuring users stay productive on the go. One of the standout features of this charger is its exceptional fast-charging capability. Equipped with a C1 single port that delivers a super-fast 140W charge, it can power up a MacBook Pro 16" to 56% in just 30 minutes. This means less waiting and more doing, making it an indispensable tool for professionals who need to stay connected and efficient.

The Nexode Power Bank series' design is also worth mentioning. Its ultra-portable, column-shaped structure maximizes space efficiency, making it both lightweight and compact. With dimensions of 54*50*155mm and a weight of 609g, this innovative design allows the power bank to easily fit into a bag or be comfortably held in your hand, making it ideal for travel.

Safety is always at the forefront of UGREEN's products, and the Nexode Power Bank series is no exception. UGREEN Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W features an Automotive Grade Lithium-ion Power Cell, a 13-layer Safety Protection system, and a ThermalGuardTM system with V-0 flame-retardant casing. The real-time temperature detection and high-speed heat dissipation guarantee worry-free use and protection for charged devices. These features ensure the battery is durable and can handle up to 1000 charge-discharge cycles while retaining at least 80% of its capacity. With multiple protections and professional safety certifications, users can trust the Nexode Power Bank's hardware design to provide reliable quality and durability.

The series also comes equipped with a TFT Smart Display, allowing users to monitor the battery level, remaining time, output/input power, voltage, current, and other information in real-time. Its vibrant display and delicate colors showcase the charm of technology and make it stand out.

The Nexode Power Bank 25000mAh 200W priced at AED 499 in the UAE and SAR 499 in Saudi Arabia, can be purchased online in the UAE now and will soon be available in Saudi Arabia this September. Users can also purchase through offline channels such as Virgin, Lulu, Jumbo, Emax, Sharaf DG in the UAE, or Extra, Virgin, Zain, and Almanea in Saudi Arabia.

