UnionPay Partners with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to Enable Contactless Payment on 15,000 Terminals throughout UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) has partnered with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), one of the United Arab Emirates' largest banks, to enable UnionPay card and contactless payment transactions on the bank's 15,000 near field communications (NFC) terminals in the UAE.

As a safer payment method during the COVID-19 pandemic, UnionPay International has been pushing for contactless and online payments solutions in the region and throughout the whole world as part of its efforts to protect consumers at the checkout.

All of the bank's point of sale (POS) terminals have been enabled to provide a contactless payment service. The bank's 15,000 NFC terminals are spread across many industries and service types including: hospitals, hotels, government, supermarkets and everything in between. The payment services available include UnionPay contactless payment through UnionPay chip cards and Mobile QuickPass payment interfaces such as Apple Pay, Huawei Pay. Also, the limit for contactless payment has been increased to AED500 to encourage wider use during this time.

Developments like these, to increase the ease and accessibility of online and contactless payments, are some of the primary methods with which UnionPay International has been tackling virus infection at the checkout around the world.

On the other hand, UnionPay International continues extending more convenience and benefits to the local partners. To help ease the financial pressure of the merchants impacted by the pandemic situation, UnionPay has implemented policies to increase the chargeback window for local merchant that will give more flexibility.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2300 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 179 countries and regions with issuance in 61 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

http://www.unionpayintl.com/en/

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 122 billion in assets. Established in 1997, the bank provides world-class, Sharia'a-compliant retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions through award-winning digital channels and across an extensive branch network. The bank has a presence in six strategic markets, including Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan and Iraq. Its shares trade on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has more than 2,000 employees and remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent across all of its geographies. The bank has one of the highest Emiratization ratios and approximately 36 percent of the bank's workforce are UAE nationals.

Named 'World's Best Islamic Bank' by the Financial Times' The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation based on a desire to always improve its customers' banking experience. Amongst other benefits, the bank's recent digital transformation programme has led to the creation of a new generation of technology-enhanced branch, ADIB Express, which combines the benefits of digital banking with a highly-personalised customer service, and Express Finance, providing qualifying customers with access to personal finance through a mobile app in less than 30 minutes.

