Uniqus Consultech Onboards UST as an Investor, as Part of its Previously Announced Series B Round

Strategic collaboration to deliver greater value to clients by leveraging consulting capabilities alongside technology-led transformation

MUMBAI, India and DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has invested in Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains. This investment, part of Uniqus' previously announced Series B round, will lay the foundation for a strong collaboration between the two companies.

The alliance between UST and Uniqus combines deep functional knowledge and strong technology capabilities to help clients better solve core business challenges and fully harness the power of technology, including AI/GenAI. As a part of the strategic collaboration, UST will leverage Uniqus' extensive practical experience in the areas of finance, risk, and sustainability to identify and implement the best digital solutions for its clients.

UST will be able to offer an expanded solution portfolio to help clients navigate evolving and complex regulatory requirements, assess environmental impacts, enhance supply chain transparency, and improve social impact initiatives by integrating Uniqus' ESG capabilities into its offerings. Uniqus' AI-enabled – ESG UniVerse platform tracks, measures, and reports on ESG metrics, including carbon emissions, and facilitates engagement with supply chain partners. UST will leverage Uniqus' finance and risk transformation capabilities to provide comprehensive finance and risk solutions and platforms to its clients.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Uniqus, said, "Organizations want technology to enable them in solving business problems effectively and get real benefits. UST's transformative engineering and innovative ecosystem in combination with Uniqus' deep domain experience on sustainability, finance, and risk will elevate our product and service offering to clients across the globe. We are truly excited to embark on this journey together with UST, introducing new capabilities to serve a large, combined client base in a holistic manner."

"Corporate sustainability, responsible business practices, and ESG consulting have become integral to building a comprehensive modern corporate strategy, and integrating Uniqus' ESG capabilities into our portfolio will enable UST to serve our clients better and differentiate ourselves in an increasingly competitive landscape. This relationship with a market leader is an excellent opportunity to enhance our service offerings and drive sustainable growth while laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and resilient economy," said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

With this investment, UST continues to expand its ecosystem of strategic partnerships, driving cutting-edge solutions. UST or Uniqus Consultech, did not disclose the investment value.

About Uniqus Consultech:

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, ESG and Tech Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG. Abhijit Varma, a veteran technology specialist, leads Tech Consulting globally.

Uniqus has a global team of 500 professionals led by 50+ Partners & Directors across eleven offices in the USA, Middle East and India. The company serves more than 200 clients, including marquee names such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Al Rajhi Group, Arab National Bank, The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri), Burjeel Holding, Tawal, Flipkart, GE and GAP.

Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.

For more information, please visit: www.uniqus.com

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

