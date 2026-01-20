US Strategic Metals (US Strategic Metals Saudi Arabia) and the National Industrial Development Center Form Alliance on Critical Minerals Processing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, 2026, during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, US Strategic Metals (USSM), a vertically integrated, multi-metallic critical minerals platform based in Missouri, USA, through affiliate and Joint Venture partner US Strategic Metals Saudi Arabia (USSM SA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) to deploy USSM's multi-metallic refining technology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MOU was signed by USSM Chief Executive Officer Stacy W. Hastie; USSM SA Chairman Ayman Sejiny; and NIDC Chief Executive Officer Eng. Saleh AI-Solami.

By investing in projects up to $1 trillion, the MOU underscores the U.S.-Saudi alliance and will help fulfill the agreements mutually reached at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington, D.C., in November 2025, attended by President Donald J. Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties intend to construct and deploy USSM's proprietary refining and processing technology, as well as Ionic Rare Earth's rare earths magnet recycling capabilities, in the Kingdom to create a state-of-the-art critical minerals and rare earth elements refining hub. The joint initiative will accept feedstocks from Africa, Pakistan, and other regional sources, with processed materials ultimately destined for the United States and its allies with the goal of establishing a U.S.-focused leading processing and trading company.

"This agreement marks a pivotal step in bringing proven American critical minerals refining technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said USSM Chief Executive Officer Stacy W. Hastie. "By expanding our footprint into the Middle East with a trusted Saudi partner, we are building a resilient, diversified supply chain that strengthens U.S. national security, supports the defense industry, and directly advances President Trump's America First vision of critical minerals dominance."

"We are proud to partner with US Strategic Metals and to host this transformative refining capability in the Kingdom," said USSM SA Chairman Ayman Sejiny. "This initiative aligns perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030's focus on downstream mining/processing and advanced manufacturing, while reinforcing the historic U.S.-Saudi alliance. Together, we will create a world-class processing hub that secures critical minerals for America and its allies, drives economic diversification in the region, and delivers long-term value for both nations."

About US Strategic Metals

USSM is a vertically integrated critical minerals platform with the objective of becoming the first major near-term domestic producer of critical minerals in the United States. USSM's site in Fredericktown, Missouri, USA, will produce important critical minerals such as alloy-grade cobalt, antimony sulfide, nickel metal, lithium carbonate, copper cathode, and rare earth elements. USSM's unique capacity to process complex polymetallic sulfides using well-known methods combined with in-house, novel, but not complex technology makes it a global market leader in reliable, ethically sourced, and environmentally friendly strategic metals for U.S. and global markets. Anchored by its team of experienced professionals, substantial domestic resources, and with a culture of innovation, USSM is building its capacity to meet the growing needs of the defense and advanced technology industries by ensuring sustainable, domestic supplies of strategic metals.

