Valvoline™ by Aramco Celebrates and Protects Every Fan's Road to the Game in New FIFA World Cup 2026™ Campaign

The Original Motor Oil brand powers the fans driven to be part of the world's biggest stage – and the mechanics who make every mile possible.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline by Aramco, The Original Motor Oili and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, announced today the debut of its global FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign.

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Designed to spotlight the devotion of fans, Valvoline by Aramco is celebrating the drive of those who travel thousands of miles to witness history, and the mechanics that trust the Original Motor Oil to help every fan get there. The campaign aims to capture not only the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, but the expertise and innovation supporting every mile of a fan's journey.

Anchoring the campaign is the brand's first-ever FIFA World Cup™ ad spot titled, The Original Motor Oil. For the Driven. As a tribute to the human spirit and the emotional connection of the road that every fan takes, the spot highlights Valvoline's 160-year journey alongside the history of the FIFA World Cup™ and the roads traveled by fans worldwide. Whether fans are embarking on a high-mileage road trip to a new city or a short drive to join friends at a watch party, Valvoline by Aramco is there to support every mile, every engine and every dream.

"Being The Original Motor Oil means we have always been a part of the fan's journey. The FIFA World Cup™ is the perfect platform to celebrate this as fans all over the world travel in cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles to watch their country play," said Michael Kirtman, Chief Brand Officer, Valvoline Global. "This ad campaign celebrates the fans who go the distance for the game, and the skilled hands that trust Valvoline by Aramco to keep every fan moving. We're proud that our products and campaign can champion the people who make the journey, as well as those who help make it possible."

Produced in Chile by global creative agency, We Are Laugh, The Original Motor Oil. For the Driven ad campaign will kick off with a localized rollout in Mexico beginning today. The ad campaign expands globally in May with visibility in the U.S., China, India, Australia, Canada, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia. The global roll-out of the ad spots captures the moments, preparation, emotion, and the unseen force that keep fans moving, mile after mile, all the way to the FIFA World Cup™.

Airing through July, this comprehensive brand initiative will leverage broadcast television, digital out-of-home, radio, social platforms and experiences to drive global engagement and encourage fans, including mechanics, to share their own stories.

The spirit of this journey is further captured through Valvoline by Aramco's Original Motor Oil. For the Driven sweepstakes* and instant-win giveaways in various select regions that celebrate the grit of fans and mechanics alike. The sweepstakes continues through May 31, offering fans a chance to win the ultimate prize, a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

As the road to the final match unfolds, so does Valvoline's commitment to the fan's journey and the game with new opportunities to celebrate. To learn more about the global ad campaign or the sweepstakes and instant win giveaways, visit https://valvolineworldcup.com/.

About Valvoline™ by Aramco

Valvoline™, the world's first branded motor oil, powers the next generation of mobility with innovative solutions serving customers in more than 140 countries and across over 80,000 distribution points. A global leader in automotive and industrial lubrication, Valvoline's legacy of firsts spans nearly 160 years. Together with its parent company Aramco — one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies — Valvoline™ by Aramco delivers advanced product innovation and sustainable solutions for the road ahead. Valvoline™ by Aramco is proudly represented in Saudi Arabia by Aramco Lubricants & Retail Company, the official licensee of the brand in Saudi Arabia.

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Valvoline TM is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks referred to in this article are the property of their respective holders.

The FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ is a trademark owned by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association used under license.

*Terms and conditions apply.

i All references to "The Original Motor Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand

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