Vantage Delivers a Stellar Showcase at iFX Expo Dubai 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets made a significant impact at the highly anticipated iFX Expo Dubai 2025, held on 15-16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As an Elite Sponsor, Vantage showcased its commitment to empowering traders and fostering innovation in the financial industry through engaging activities, thought leadership, and exciting giveaways, while celebrating its 15-year journey of excellence.

Vantage's featured speakers captivated audiences with presentations focused on trading strategies, the trading community, and market dynamics. Souhail Fadlallah, Business Development Manager, delivered an engaging session on "What's in the Brilliant Mind of Traders?" offering unique insights into trader psychology and decision-making. James Sellu, Trader Influencer, shared his expertise in "Find Your Guild within the Online Trading Biome," helping attendees explore the power of collaboration in trading.

The Vantage booth was abuzz with activity, featuring a lucky draw where participants won prizes such as Gold Bars and Nano Ledgers, highlighting Vantage's dedication to creating memorable experiences for attendees. Visitors also enjoyed playing Ddakji, the iconic game from Squid Game. Winners received exclusive Vantage tote bags filled with branded merchandise, including notebooks, pens, water bottles, wireless chargers, and travel adapters.

Prominent influencers such as Zeina Khoury, QuratUlain Mohsin, Paras Bhardwaj & Safa Al Juboori visited the Vantage booth to interact with the team, conduct interviews, and create social media content highlighting the event. Their presence amplified the excitement around Vantage's booth and extended the brand's reach to a wider audience.

To cap off the event, Vantage hosted an exclusive Vantage Club: Samba Night, a client appreciation event celebrating the company's 15-year milestone. The evening took place at the iconic SUSHISAMBA Dubai, located on Level 51 of the St. Regis – The Palm Jumeirah. The restaurant was fully booked out for this special occasion, marking a first in SUSHISAMBA's history.

Guests were welcomed with a speech by Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, who expressed heartfelt thanks to clients for their trust and support over the years. Adding to the night's significance, Marc's appointment as CEO of Vantage Markets was officially announced during the event, marking a new chapter in the company's journey.

Attendees received commemorative Vantage 15 Years Laser Engraved Whiskey Crystal Glasses in a beautifully crafted wooden gift box. The evening featured Vantage-branded welcome drinks, a luxurious four-course dinner, and vibrant entertainment, including samba dancers, Capoeira performers, a saxophonist, a percussionist, and a lively DJ. The event perfectly blended gratitude, elegance, and unforgettable moments, further strengthening Vantage's bond with its valued clients.

The iFX Expo Dubai 2025 and the Vantage Club: Samba Night demonstrated Vantage's dedication to fostering meaningful connections and celebrating milestones with its global community.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, reflected on the event:

"Our participation as an Elite Sponsor at iFX Expo Dubai 2025 and the celebration of our 15-year milestone reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering traders and delivering excellence. This event allowed us to showcase our expertise, connect with our community, and make a lasting impact."

For more updates on Vantage's initiatives and events, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

