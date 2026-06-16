Vidrio Financial Unveils Alternative Investment (VIP) Ecosystem: A Unified Platform Hub for Data, Decisions, and Deal Flow

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first quarter of this year, Vidrio Financial ("Vidrio") saw significant growth and demand for our institutional portfolio management platform, highlighted by new mandates from leading investors. Building on this momentum, Vidrio is excited to introduce VIP, (Vidrio Investor Partner), a new investment ecosystem that connects institutional investors, fund managers, and service providers on a single integrated platform.

VIP Investor Partner - 6-2026

This natural extension of Vidrio expands our ecosystem where institutional investors, fund managers, and service providers can collaborate in the delivery of specialized GP and LP services and access investment opportunities across managed funds, secondary auctions, co-investments, high-quality LP advisory services, and more, all without requiring the building of additional infrastructure. VIP preserves Vidrio's core commitment to efficiency, objectivity and independence across alternative investments while providing tools for scaling investment capabilities that align both LP and GP strategic goals.

Mazen Jabban, Chairman & CEO, Vidrio Financial, stated, "For many years, clients asked us to apply our proven strength in portfolio monitoring and managed data services to critical areas of investment advisory and due diligence, as well as administration. We intentionally waited until we could deliver them in a way that efficiently bridged the gap and leveraged our software infrastructure to form a more connected investment ecosystem. VIP is that ecosystem."

Gygmy Gonnot, Managing Director, Vidrio Financial, stated, "VIP was built on three foundational principles - expert partner-led curation, complete data ownership by investors, and independence and transparency with continuous monitoring by Vidrio. Together, these principles create an ecosystem where institutional investors, fund managers, and service providers can engage with confidence, knowing that trust and objectivity remain at the center of every interaction.

The VIP Investor Plus tier further enhances the experience with sophisticated portfolio construction, scenario analysis, transaction management, trade workflows, and more capabilities".

VIP is launching with limited-time incentives through September 2026. To explore these benefits, visit the VIP website at https://www.vidrio.com/vip-ecosystem

About Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial (www.vidrio.com) is a leading provider of alternative investment management technology and managed data services for institutional investors. We empower allocators with a unified platform that delivers portfolio management, analytics, and data intelligence across complex investment portfolios. Leveraging automation, machine learning, and agentic AI, Vidrio helps investment teams improve efficiency, strengthen oversight, and make more informed decisions.

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