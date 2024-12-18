Vietnam Days in Saudi Arabia 2024: Showcasing Vietnam's Rich Culture in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Tri Viet Media JSC:

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, will be the next stop for the "Vietnam Days Abroad 2024" program, taking place from December 13th to 15th. This is a special opportunity to introduce Vietnamese culture to the Middle East, under the meaningful theme: "Convergence of Millennia's Essence - Ascending in the New Era".

The spring roll, which is harmonious in ingredients, texture and flavor, is one of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine introduced in “Vietnam Day in Saudi Arabia 2024”.

A Vibrant Cultural Space

The program promises to offer a vibrant space showcasing the best of Vietnamese culture, blending tradition and modernity. A photo exhibition commemorating the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-Saudi Arabia diplomatic relations will highlight milestones in the two countries' friendship and showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Vietnam.

Traditional art activities such as Dong Ho woodblock printing, To he clay modeling, and the "Lacquerware: Spreading Traditional Colors" exhibition will offer a unique perspective on cultural exchange. Notably, lacquerware works by artist Tran Anh Tuan and international students will embody the Vietnamese spirit in a global creative context.

Music and Cuisine: Unforgettable Highlights

Audiences will be treated to captivating performances of traditional Vietnamese instruments like the đàn bầu, đàn nhị, đàn tam thập lục, and the soulful flute. The reenactment of the Tố Nữ painting, combined with musical performances and theatrical elements, promises to create a moving experience.

Vietnamese cuisine will also be a highlight, with dishes adapted to meet Halal standards. Culinary expert Nguyen Thuong Quan, President of the Vietnam Chefs Association (VICA), will guide visitors through a culinary journey of traditional Vietnamese dishes meeting Islamic dietary requirements.

The spring roll, which is harmonious in ingredients, texture and flavor, is one of the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine introduced in "Vietnam Day in Saudi Arabia 2024".

"To adhere to Halal food standards, we've replaced pork with chicken and beef. Additionally, Arabs appreciate bold flavors, so we've carefully incorporated familiar Arabic spices into our recipes. We hope to introduce Vietnamese cuisine to the Saudi people not only through taste but also through the stories behind each dish," shared culinary expert Nguyen Thuong Quan.

A unique pho sốt vang (beef noodle soup) has been specially prepared for this event to reflect the fusion of Vietnamese and Middle Eastern cuisines. With the addition of star anise, cardamom, and cinnamon - spices commonly used in Arabic cuisine - this pho promises a fresh yet familiar taste for the audience.

Promoting Vietnam's image in the national strategy

Ms. Le Thi Hong Van, Director of the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO, emphasized that this event is a strategic step to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia, a promising partner in the Middle East. Through deep cultural values, Vietnam not only expands cooperation but also contributes to building the image of a dynamic, culturally rich country with global aspirations.

It is not only a cultural event but also a bridge connecting Vietnam to the international community. Let's join hands to spread the beauty of Vietnamese culture in Saudi Arabia!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581541/The_spring_roll_dish_harmonious_ingredients_texture_flavor_quintessence_Vietnamese.jpg