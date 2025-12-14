VIPKID Dino Reading Club Opens First Riyadh Center in Support of Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPKID Dino Reading Club officially opened its first learning center in Riyadh at Granada Mall, as HH Princess Muneera Al Rasheed, Chairwoman of FAM Holding, and Cindy Mi, Founder and CEO of VIPKID, jointly cut the ribbon, marking the center's launch and VIPKID's entry into Saudi Arabia's offline education sector.

Speaking at the event, HH Princess Muneera said the partnership with VIPKID was founded on a shared belief in the transformative power of language education.

HH Princess Muneera Al Rasheed (right) and Cindy Mi, Founder and CEO of VIPKID (left), jointly cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the VIPKID Dino Reading Club Riyadh center.

"Language is not only words, but a key to understanding, imagination, and a child's connection with the world," she said. "VIPKID Dino Reading Club is not merely an educational initiative; it reflects a genuine commitment to empowering children with the tools they need for the future, in alignment with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030."

Cindy Mi said the company aims to build a long-term and sustainable learning ecosystem in Saudi Arabia that connects local communities with global educational excellence.

"VIPKID's goal is to create a comprehensive network of learning that connects the Kingdom's bright future with the world," she said. "Dino Reading Club will serve as a hub that brings together outstanding teachers, advanced educational technology, world-class learning resources, and meaningful initiatives that expand access to quality education."

Two student representatives, Lubna and Mera, delivered English speeches under the theme "I'm a Child of Vision 2030," highlighting how learning English enables young Saudis to engage confidently with the world and take part in shaping the nation's future, while staying rooted in their cultural identity.

During the ceremony, VIPKID announced cooperation agreements with ETS and Huawei Consumer Business Group to strengthen international assessment standards and enhance digital learning experiences in Saudi Arabia, with the TOEFL Primary and TOEFL Junior authorized test center officially inaugurated at the Dino Reading Club Riyadh location the same day.

About VIPKID and Dino Reading Club

Founded in 2013, VIPKID is a global education company focused on English-language learning. Entering the Saudi market in 2024, the company continues to expand internationally through partnerships that combine global expertise with local needs.

Located at Granada Mall in Riyadh, the 350-square-meter VIPKID Dino Reading Club features multiple learning zones, including reading areas, stage performance spaces, audiovisual interactive zones, and integrated online learning facilities. The center is designed to deliver immersive language learning experiences that combine reading, expression, technology, and global content.

