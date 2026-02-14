Visa-Free Policies Fuel New Trend in Medical Tourism: International Patients Praise Parkway in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the implementation of 144-hour visa-free transit across multiple cities in China, international visitors now enjoy significantly greater convenience. Recently, an intriguing trend has emerged: many foreign nationals arriving in Shanghai for business or tourism are now incorporating "health management" or "convenient medical access" into their packed itineraries, blurring the lines between "leisure travel to China" and "medical travel in China". Parkway MediCentre Xintiandi, located in the heart of downtown Shanghai, and Parkway Shanghai Hospital, situated near the Hongqiao transportation hub, are increasingly favored by international patients for their high-quality, internationally aligned healthcare services, strategic locations, and seamless communication.

Having been rooted in Shanghai for over two decades, Parkway has witnessed and contributed to the "golden era" of the city's—and the nation's—opening-up. To date, Parkway has served nearly 500,000 patients from 77 countries and regions, and has been designated as an official medical examination provider for several embassies, including those of the United Kingdom, Canada, and New Zealand. This extensive international service experience and brand trust position Parkway as a key bridge connecting global health needs with Shanghai's premium healthcare resources.

As one of the first international high-quality healthcare providers to enter China, Parkway continues to optimize its service network in Shanghai. Through a three-tiered service system—integrating a comprehensive hospital, medical centers, and community clinics across Huangpu, Changning, Minhang, and Pudong—Parkway ensures citywide coverage and efficient linkage with the Yangtze River Delta healthcare ecosystem, continuously enhancing the accessibility and coordination of regional medical services.

As a comprehensive medical institution, Parkway Shanghai Hospital derives its core strength from a highly experienced medical team, complemented by its proximity to Hongqiao International Airport. The hospital offers multidisciplinary outpatient services staffed by full-time seasoned physicians and also leverages an extensive network of high-quality medical resources, including collaborations with nearly 300 clinically experienced experts from Shanghai's Class A Tertiary hospitals. Through a streamlined appointment system, patients can efficiently access the specialists they need, completing the entire process—from consultation and diagnosis to treatment planning—in a comfortable environment, effectively eliminating long waiting times. Whether for joint replacement, gallbladder surgery, or thyroid cancer surgery—common or complex procedures—patients receive professional, seamless, and high-quality care.

Besides, Parkway MediCentre Xintiandi, Parkway Medical Clinic Gubei, and Parkway Medical & Dental Clinic Biyun cater to medical needs in commercial hubs and tourist-heavy areas. The Parkway MediCentre Xintiandi, spanning nearly 7,000 square meters in the city center, offers fast, precise, and personalized healthcare services tailored to travelers with tight schedules. Two services are particularly noteworthy. To accommodate patients requiring special preparation, the center provides overnight health screening packages, allowing patients to check in the day before their tests to a well-equipped, private observation room. This ensures a comfortable and convenient environment for necessary preoperative or pre-examination preparation. The following morning, patients can efficiently complete their tests, optimizing both time utilization and overall experience. For eligible minor to moderate surgeries, the center has optimized its procedures to enable patients to safely complete admission, surgery, recovery observation, and discharge within 24 hours—saving significant time and offering particular value to business professionals who cannot afford prolonged interruptions to their schedules.

As China continues to deepen its opening-up, Shanghai's appeal as an international metropolis is increasingly evident in its healthcare sector. With its distinctive brand advantages, strategic locations, and patient-centric service model, Parkway is redefining the "international medical travel" experience, serving as a vital bridge between global healthcare demands and Shanghai's premier medical resources.