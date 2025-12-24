Wego and Korea Tourism Organization Launch Campaign to Spark MENA Wanderlust for Korea

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to ignite a new wave of travel interest among MENA explorers, spotlighting Korea's unique spirit, scenic wonders, and cultural dynamism.

Hanyangdoseong Seoul City Wall Trails

This collaboration unveils a fresh campaign that invites travelers from the region to discover Korea beyond the usual delving into its cutting-edge cities, serene islands, and centuries-old traditions that coexist in perfect harmony. As MENA travelers seek destinations that balance experience, authenticity, and accessibility, Korea is emerging as a top contender with something remarkable for everyone.

From the sleek skyline of Seoul and the tranquil shores of Jeju to the colorful markets and mountain temples of Gyeongju and Gangwon-do, Korea offers a multi-sensory journey. Visitors can sip tea in traditional hanoks, chase cherry blossoms in spring, hike volcanic trails, or deep-dive into the heart of K-culture from street food to skincare, cinema to design.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Korea has become one of the most exciting destinations for MENA travelers, combining rich heritage with forward-thinking experiences. Our partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization allows us to connect curious travelers to this dynamic country through targeted storytelling, compelling digital experiences, and intuitive trip planning tools. We're excited to bridge the gap between aspiration and action helping more people from our region make Korea their next big adventure."

Wego's campaign rolling out in both Arabic and English will feature interactive content, destination highlights, influencer journeys, and planning tools that simplify the path from inspiration to booking. It will offer a taste of Korea's multi-dimensional charm: vibrant cityscapes, seasonal festivals, UNESCO sites, culinary mastery, and immersive wellness retreats.

With rising demand across the GCC and wider MENA region for East Asian experiences, Korea's seamless infrastructure, visa access, and flight connectivity further bolster its appeal. The campaign taps into this momentum to present Korea not just as a destination, but as a story waiting to be lived.

Jiman Jung, Regional Director at the Korea Toursim Organization, said: "We are delighted to partner with Wego, the leading travel platform in the MENA region, to bring the unique charm of Korea to a wider audience. This transformative partnership will make it easier than ever for MENA travelers to discover Korea's captivating blend of K- content, ranging from K-Beauty to K-Drama. Korea offers distinct beauty across all four seasons, from the spring blossoms to the snowy landscapes of winter. We are confident that our diverse offerings will inspire travelers to return time and again, and we look forward to welcoming many travelers from the Middle East and North Africa."

With this partnership, Wego and the Korea Tourism Organization are paving the way for a new era of discovery, combining deep destination knowledge with advanced travel tech to inspire, inform, and empower MENA travelers. Together, they are making Korea more accessible, more engaging, and more unforgettable than ever before.

