Wego Collaborates with Aseer Region Development Authority (ASDA) to Promote Unique Travel Experiences in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) , is excited to announce its collaboration with Aseer Region Development Authority (ASDA), aimed at showcasing the enchanting landscapes and cultural richness of Aseer region in Saudi Arabia.

Ghayya village, Aseer.

Aseer, located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, is renowned for its breathtaking mountain ranges, lush green valleys, and vibrant cultural heritage. Through this collaboration, Wego and ASDA are committed to highlighting the region's diverse attractions and promoting it as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking authentic and immersive experiences.

"Wego is thrilled to collaborate with Aseer Development Authority to shine a spotlight on the hidden gems of the Aseer region," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego. "Aseer is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural heritage, and we are excited to work together to introduce travelers to the wonders of this unique destination."

Wego users will get access to carefully crafted itineraries, and expert advice, enabling them to uncover the finest experiences Aseer has in store. Whether travelers are interested in hiking through the Aseer Mountains, exploring the historic villages or experiencing the traditional markets of Abha, Wego and ASDA are dedicated to providing them with the resources they need to plan their perfect trip.

"We are delighted to work with Wego to showcase the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the Aseer region," said Hatim Al-Harbi, Chief Tourism Destinations of ASDA. "Aseer offers a wealth of unique and diverse experiences for travelers, from outdoor adventures to cultural immersion opportunities. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world and sharing the magic of Aseer with them."

By leveraging joint marketing initiatives, engaging social media campaigns, and strategic promotional activities, Wego and Aseer Region Development Authority aim to elevate Aseer's profile as a top global travel destination. The collaboration will not only raise awareness but also inspire travelers worldwide to discover the hidden gems of this unique region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469225/Ghayya_Village.jpg