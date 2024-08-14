Wellfit Selects Ultra-Premium, Immersive Cardio Line SYMBIO for Its New Fitness Centre in the Dubai Marina Area

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellfit, the leading fitness provider in the Middle East, has selected the Symbio™ cardio product line from Life Fitness for its fourth flagship fitness centre, which will occupy 35,000 square feet in Dubai Marina's Al Fattan Marine Towers. Symbio represents a first-of-its-kind, ultra-premium cardio experience from Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment.

The Wellfit COO Gareth Jones and Be Fit Channel Manager Gintare (Gina) Kersyte meets with Life Fitness leadership at FIBO 2024. L to R: Andrew Mahadevan, Chief Commercial Officer, Life Fitness; Steve Newell, Vice President - Global Key Accounts, Life Fitness; Jim Pisani, Chief Executive Officer, Life Fitness; Gareth Jones, Chief Operating Officer, WellFit; Thomas Hoeven, General Manager, EMEA Distributor Business & BLX Direct, Life Fitness; Gintare (Gina) Kersyte, Channel Manager, Be Fit.

"Wellfit is delighted to partner with Life Fitness to be the first fitness centre in the Middle East to offer the Symbio product series when we open our Dubai Marina location later this year. This centre will offer an exclusive experience for our members, and we believe that Symbio will enhance that experience," said Gareth Jones, COO, Wellfit. "Life Fitness has a rich history of innovation in the fitness industry, and by working with them, we will bring the latest innovations in fitness to our clients. Thanks to Life Fitness's collaborative approach, we will welcome our members with a state-of-the-art cardio experience; we are excited about how they will interact with the Symbio product series."

The Symbio series consists of the Symbio Runner (treadmill), Symbio Incline Elliptical, Symbio SwitchCycle, and Symbio Recumbent Cycle. Each product in the series integrates body and machine in seamless motion with advanced biomechanics designed to enhance comfort and performance. Symbio products feature beautiful 24-inch SE4 consoles that offer rich, immersive digital experiences, including more than 500 instructor-led workouts and interactive terrains that change resistance and ground firmness in real time – all on-demand and on-console.

In addition to Symbio, Wellfit has selected Life Fitness Integrity + SE4 consoles, Hammer Strength Select selectorized line and Hammer Strength plate-loaded benches and racks.

"In collaboration with our distribution partner in the UAE, BeFit, we're proud to continue our relationship with Wellfit, and be one of its workout partners of choice as it opens its newest fitness centre in Al Fattan Marine Towers in Dubai," said Thomas Hoeven, General Manager, EMEA Distributor Business & BLX Direct, Life Fitness. "Our Symbio product line is a perfect complement to the high-end, comprehensive wellness services that Wellfit Marina will offer its members. The Symbio series is truly fitness reimagined. Each product is a dynamic fusion of engaging personalisation, advanced biomechanics and meticulous, purposeful design – offering Wellfit members the highest standard of design and performance."

Wellfit Marina is scheduled to open by the end of 2024.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the world's workout partner of choice. We partner with our customers to create the best workout experiences globally. By seamlessly bringing innovative, high-performance and reliable solutions to people, wherever and whenever they work out. Life Fitness has a heritage of innovative products and technologies. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.

