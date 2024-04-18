WFES 2024: Sungrow Showcases its Advanced All-Scenario Renewable Energy Solutions in Abu Dhabi Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. 18 Apr, 2024, 03:18 GMT Share this article Share this article ABU DHABI, UAE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, exhibited its cutting-edge and comprehensive renewable energy solutions at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2024. Notably, Sungrow has achieved a remarkable milestone by shipping 15GW inverters in the MENA region, making a significant stride in its commitment to promoting green energy transition in the region. And Sungrow has also signed a strategic partnership agreement with PowenSun and Menlo during the expo. Continue Reading

The Middle East countries are quickly moving forward with their energy transformation and are actively developing clean energy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is leading the way in solar energy development, and by 2025, it is expected to have a compound annual growth rate for renewable energy production capacity exceeding 31%. This will result in a significant increase in renewable energy power generation, from 7% in 2020 to 21% by 2030. Sungrow's renewable energy solutions aim to address the challenges and seize the opportunities in this region.

Innovative renewable energy solutions for utility-scale projects

The Middle East countries are vast, with utility-scale solar power plants playing a significant role in the advancement of renewable energy. PowerTitan G2, the latest addition to Sungrow's liquid-cooled energy storage system line, pushes the envelope beyond a traditional all-in-one solution. It seamlessly incorporates an innovative AC storage design, along with an embedded PCS and a standard 20-foot 5MWh full liquid cooling energy storage system, which can be easily expandable up to 10MWh. Throughout its lifespan, the string PCS facilitates independent charging and discharging of battery racks, leading to a noteworthy boost of over 8% in the system's discharged energy capacity.

In addition to the storage solutions, Sungrow introduced its innovative utility inverter "1+X" and SG320HX-20 string inverter. The "1+X" Modular Inverter features a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combing eight units together. To meet their requirements, customers can choose from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW. Also tailored to utility-scale PV plants, the new generation of SG320HX-20 realizes lower LCOE, enhanced protection and stronger grid support.

Comprehensive C&I solutions for enterprises' sustainability

Supported by policies and corporate energy transformation needs, Sungrow offers tailored solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. These include the SG125CX-P2 and SG25-50CX-P2 series, and the PowerStack 200CS energy storage system. The new Sungrow inverters feature high power density, intelligent monitoring, and easy installation, making them an ideal choice for cost-effective and reliable renewable energy solutions for C&I customers. The PowerStack200CS is a groundbreaking storage system for C&I businesses in the region, providing a compact, scalable, and cost-effective way to store and manage renewable energy.

Advanced solar-plus-storage solutions for growing residential demand

The Middle East's residential solar market, with great potential, has attracted attention with Sungrow's comprehensive solution. Sungrow presented its residential SG2-6RS, SG5-20RT-P2 with optimizer compatibility and high input current, SH5-25T three phase hybrid inverters paired with SBH high voltage battery. With the help of Sungrow's self-developed digital platform, iSolarCloud, households can monitor their power generation status in real-time and quickly locate faults, reducing maintenance time and costs.

Sungrow also demonstrated EV Charger during the expo, including 30kW DC home EV Charger and 180kW integrated DC fast charging station.

Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG said, "We are delighted to announce that our inverter shipment in the MENA region has achieved a remarkable milestone of 15GW. Over the years, Sungrow has successfully implemented numerous projects in this region, displaying our expertise in scale and technology. These projects have provided reliable and eco-friendly power to local communities, including the Al Kharsaah 800MW solar plant in Qatar, AI Dhafra PV2 2.1GW solar plant in the UAE, and the NEOM New City 2.2GWac solar + 660MWh energy storage project in Saudi Arabia."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 500 GW of power electronics equipment installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

