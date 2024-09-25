Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?

News provided by

China.org.cn

25 Sep, 2024, 09:04 GMT

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

In the summer of 1998, Fadhil Harby Al Dulaimy, an international student from Iraq, traveled thousands of miles to China, embarking on a journey of seeking knowledge and pursuing his dream. During his life in China for over two decades, he has witnessed the rapid development of China's economy. Meanwhile, he has successfully started up his own business and obtained permanent residence in China as the first Iraqi citizen.

Continue Reading
Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?
Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?

Why did Fadhil choose to stay in China after graduation? What is life like as a permanent resident in China? Join us as we delve into Fadhil's story of chasing Chinese dream.

Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?
https://youtu.be/va3CzqsWMoU

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va3CzqsWMoU

Also from this source

Iraq's Ambassador to China Marks Diplomatic Milestones, Welcomes Chinese Visitors with Visa-on-Arrival Policy

This is a report from China.org.cn: Since joining the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2015, Iraq and China have collaborated on several projects to ...

Jordan's Ambassador to China Highlights the Strengthened Bilateral Ties and Collaborative Efforts on Global Challenges

This is a report from China.org.cn: In talking about the notable advancements in the strategic alliance between China and Jordan over the past decade ...
المزيد من الإصدارات من هذا المصدر

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

المزيد من البيانات الصحفية في مواضيع ذات صلة