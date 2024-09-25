BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from China.org.cn:

In the summer of 1998, Fadhil Harby Al Dulaimy, an international student from Iraq, traveled thousands of miles to China, embarking on a journey of seeking knowledge and pursuing his dream. During his life in China for over two decades, he has witnessed the rapid development of China's economy. Meanwhile, he has successfully started up his own business and obtained permanent residence in China as the first Iraqi citizen.

Why Does an Iraqi Man Come to China to Chase His Dream?

Why did Fadhil choose to stay in China after graduation? What is life like as a permanent resident in China? Join us as we delve into Fadhil's story of chasing Chinese dream.

https://youtu.be/va3CzqsWMoU

