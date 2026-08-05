Wison Establishes Abu Dhabi Subsidiary and Opens New Office

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2026, the opening ceremony for Wison's Abu Dhabi subsidiary and its new office was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The new office was opened on the same day.

Since establishing its first overseas office in Saudi Arabia in 2008, Wison has been actively involved in energy engineering projects across the Middle East, steadily building its regional market expertise and international project execution capabilities. The establishment of the Abu Dhabi subsidiary and the opening of its new office mark a significant step in Wison Engineering's strategy to deepen its presence in the Middle East and advance its internationalization efforts. They also provide a new platform for strengthening the company's EPC capabilities in the international oil and gas sector and serving regional clients.

Mr. Zhou Hongliang, CEO of Wison Engineering, stated that the Abu Dhabi subsidiary serves as a key base for the company to establish a strong presence in the Middle East and reach out to the global market, reflecting its company commitment to overseas expansion. The company will deliver all work to high standards and earn international recognition and respect through solid contract performance. At the same time, it will continue to strengthen project teamwork and refined management, making the Abu Dhabi project a signature showcase for Wison Engineering.

Mr. Liu Hongjun, Chairman of Wison Group, stated that the Abu Dhabi subsidiary will focus on executing current projects and gradually grow into Wison's oil and gas engineering execution center, building an integrated capability system that covers engineering, procurement, project execution, and coordinated support from specialized functions. On this basis, it will continue to serve local clients and gradually expand to other countries and regions in the Middle East, ultimately becoming a key hub for Wison to serve clients across the global oil and gas sector.

With the new office now in operation, Wison Engineering will further enhance client proximity, strengthen local project execution capabilities, and improve regional resource coordination and integration, providing stronger support for the high-quality execution of key projects. Going forward, Wison will leverage its Abu Dhabi subsidiary to further expand its presence in the Middle East and enhance its global footprint, steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a world-class oil and gas engineering service provider.

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