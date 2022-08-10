WITH 40+ NEW INSTALLATIONS, QATAR PRESENTS MORE THAN 100 MAJOR WORKS OF PUBLIC ART AHEAD OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™

New Works Include Creations by Jeff Koons, Ugo Rondinone, KAWS, Rashid Johnson, Yayoi Kusama, Katharina Fritsch, Simone Fattal, Shua'a Ali, and Shouq Al Mana

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Qatar Creates, the year-round national cultural movement that curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of cultural activities in Qatar, Qatar Museums today announced the installation of 40 major new works of public art, on view in time for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Installed from the desert to Doha's bustling Souq Waqif, the added works bring to a total of more than 100 the public artworks that have transformed the nation into a vast outdoor museum experience.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, said: "Public art is one of our most prominent demonstrations of cultural exchange, where we present works from artists of all nationalities and backgrounds. These works further our mission to make art more accessible, engage our publics, celebrate our heritage, and embrace the cultures of others."

Highlights of the new public artworks include:

Maqam I, Maqam II, Maqam III (2022) in the Zubarah desert by Lebanese artist Simone Fattal

(2022) in the Zubarah desert by Lebanese artist Dugong (2022) by American artist Jeff Koons , on view at Al Masrah Park

(2022) by American artist , on view at Al Masrah Park Temporary sculptures and installations by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama on the grounds of the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park

on the grounds of the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park A site-specific artwork in the desert by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson

German artist Katharina Fritsch 's Hahn (2021) at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel

's (2021) at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel Commissioned works by Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto , including an installation in the Qatari desert

, including an installation in the Qatari desert KAWS 's site-specific commission THE PROMISE (2022) for the future Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar

's site-specific commission (2022) for the future Dadu, Children's Museum of Doha Mountains by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone , on view along Doha's Ras Abou Aboud beachfront

by Swiss artist , on view along Ras Abou Aboud beachfront A mosaic installation (2022) by American artist Rashid Johnson

Doha Modern Playground (2022), by London -based artist Shezad Dawood at Al Masrah Park

(2022), by -based artist at Al Masrah Park A light installation by Indian artist Shilpa Gupta at Stadium 974

at Stadium 974 Qatari artist Shua'a Ali' s Tawazun (2022) in Msheireb and Milestones ( 2022) in Grand Hamad Plaza

s (2022) in Msheireb and 2022) in Grand Hamad Plaza Gekr ö se (2011), one of Austrian artist Franz West 's largest works, at Al Masrah Park

(2011), one of Austrian artist 's largest works, at Al Masrah Park Iraqi artist Adel Abidin 's light installation on the façade of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

's light installation on the façade of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art Qatari artist Shouq Al Mana 's Egal (2022), along the Lusail Marina Promenade

Making art a part of everyday life, Qatar became one of the first countries in the Gulf to create a comprehensive contemporary public art programme. Highlights to date include major works by Richard Serra, Tom Claassen, Ghada Al Khater, Bruce Nauman, Damien Hirst, and Dia al-Azzawi.

